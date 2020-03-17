County, city officials give operations update

County and city officials presented an operations and informational update amongst coronavirus COVID-19 concerns to the commissioners court Tuesday morning.
“Currently, we do not have a declaration in Parker County and I think that’s a good thing. In discussions with the judge and [commissioners] court on when and where do we get to that point when we have some patients is probably a very good time,” Parker County Emergency Management Coordinator Sean Hughes said. “Once we get some patients that have been identified, that have the virus in Parker County, then there are going to be some additional actions that need to be taken. So once we get maybe one or two of those, that’s probably a very good time in looking at a declaration from the county.”
As of Tuesday morning, Hughes said Parker County still has zero identified coronavirus patients and has remained in touch with the Department of State Health Services in Arlington. Hughes also discussed drive-thru testing, which has been set up in San Antonio and is being considered in Dallas County as well.
“I asked them [Tuesday] morning if we could determine if any Parker County residents have been tested and the answer is yes, a handful of people have been tested through their personal physicians — that is the best way one goes about getting tested,” Hughes said. “Drive-thru testing is not where anyone can just pull in, get swabbed and tested, there’s a series of steps before someone actually gets to be tested. The proper procedure still is to go through your personal physician. They will work through a series of questions and will determine whether or not someone gets tested. If they do get tested, those tests are being sent to the lab in Arlington and it takes about 24 hours to get test results.”
Hughes said as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has allowed the set up of private labs for testing to expand capabilities, tracking the number of people being tested will become more difficult.
“Currently we know how many people have been tested in Parker County and that’s a handful, which to me indicates less than 10 with no positives, but as these private labs open up, that number is going to expand rapidly and we’re not going to be able to determine how many have been tested quickly,” Hughes said.
Weatherford City Manager James Hotopp attended the commissioners court meeting and presented information about what the city is currently doing.
“Mayor [Paul] Paschall and myself are in constant communication regarding this and the possible effects to the city of Weatherford. There are a lot of essential services that the city of Weatherford provides, just like Parker County. You think about police and fire and how we continue to provide those services, but there’s also other things like getting your trash picked up. When people are going to shelter in place for an extended period of time, we have to make sure that we continue to provide those types of services,” Hotopp said. “Some of the immediate things that we’re looking at is what it means longterm for us and how do we help our local businesses. Obviously, sales tax is a vital part of the city of Weatherford and Parker County, and the effects this could possibly have on sales tax. It is a temporary event, we know this won’t last forever, and so we’re going to come out of this just fine and we know this is a temporary setback.”
Hotopp said he wants residents to know that the city is here to respond and provide all the services that are necessary to them and small businesses as they push forward.
In talking about public safety, Hughes said he has been communicating with county fire chiefs, Emergency Service Districts and the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.
“One thing of note that’s been done at the federal level is the Strategic National Stockpile has released a portion of what they hold for PPE, Personal Protective Equipment — that’s goggles, masks, gowns, those types of things. We are working with EMS providers, fire departments and the sheriff’s office to make a request for those personal protective items through the Strategic National Stockpile,” Hughes said. “We’ve also been working with LifeCare to talk about how they're changing their response just a little bit to patients. One immediate change that the fire departments have done is they’re not going to go into houses — they’re going to send one person in with EMS to limit exposure. But operationally, the fire departments are still responding with LifeCare to EMS calls.”
Parker County Judge Pat Deen said the county will continue getting out no less than two communications per day via social media and the county website to keep the public informed.
“The key here with the county is to maintain a perspective of calm leadership that does not instill panic into our community. What I see on social media is there’s a need for information. I think that’s going to be the key here, to maintain a calm approach,” Deen said. “The most important thing is the safety of our residents here in Parker County. It’s critical that we communicate effectively, quickly and accurately with information and that’s what we’re doing as we’re working through this. Right now we’re doing everything we can as the county, as a community, and we’re going to get through this and we’re going to be OK.”
Deen said with Abbott suspending vehicle registration and title rules, the county’s department has remained open for the public. However, that can change, and residents will not be penalized if they do not register their vehicles at this time.
Following the discussions, the commissioners unanimously adopted an Emergency Coronavirus Outbreak Policy that makes modifications in regards to county employees traveling outside of the country and how they reenter the county workforce. The policy will be integrated into the county’s personnel policy.
The Parker County commissioners are expected to meet in regular session at 9 a.m. on March 23. For more information visit parkercountytx.com.
