WEATHERFORD — With a window gradually closing, at least potentially, Parker County staff are contemplating their next moves when it comes to redistricting.
If the current deadlines hold, candidates for office in Texas will have to make their intentions officially known to the secretary of state by Dec. 13. Early voting will start on Valentine’s Day 2022 — just over a year from now. And the primary will be on March 1.
However, that timeline — already delayed due to COVID-19 combined with the special sessions of the Texas Legislature — has the potential to shift.
The last redistricting 10 years ago at the county level was done by then-Elections Administrator Robert Parden, and current Administrator Crickett Miller said she has never had experience with redistricting.
“I don’t know the process, I don’t know the proper procedures,” she said at Monday’s meeting. “My understanding is it comes from the county judge’s office and the court decides how to divide that up. I’ve also heard they’ve used a committee to help with that.”
One of the other issues is that the elections office does not have [geographic information system] mapping software, so they would be unable to draw anything up.
County IT director James Caywood, who was hired in late June, said he wasn’t sure if they had the capabilities to do the mapping in-house.
Parker County Judge Pat Deen said his concern with using the IT department was that they were in “the infancy stages” of building the department back up following the ransomware attack in October 2020.
Emergency Management Coordinator Sean Hughes said he would reach out to the North Central Texas Council of Governments to see about 9-1-1 maps and any GIS shapefiles they could get.
Miller said she’s talked with other counties, many of whom are using outside firms to do their redistricting.
“April is when everybody is full, so we’re kind of at the backend of this deal,” she said. “But we can still do it, we just need a plan.
“From a legal standpoint, [using a firm] is huge, and I want us covered to make sure we’re doing everything right.”
Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden asked about the anticipated cost of using an outside firm.
“I’m told it shouldn’t cost more than $40,000, but the more maps you make and create and change, the more it costs,” Miller said.
Redistricting is the revision or replacement of existing electoral districts, resulting in new districts with different geographical boundaries. The basic purpose of decennial redistricting is to equalize population among electoral districts after publication of the United States decennial census indicates population has increased or decreased over the last decade.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Steve Dugan said without seeing the census numbers, it would be hard to make a decision.
“We don’t have enough information to do anything other than say we need more information to make a decision,” Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden said in echoing Dugan.
The court took no action, and is expected to meet again once more information is obtained, and will then schedule dates for workshops to redistrict the county.
