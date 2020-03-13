As of Friday afternoon, Parker County Emergency Management Coordinator Sean Hughes said there have been no cases of coronavirus, COVID-19, locally and that everyone needs to remain calm about the situation.
“We’ve been working this event for over a month, monitoring it and making sure our plans are valid in working with county departments. Most of all, we’re asking people to remain calm. This is very similar to influenza,” Hughes said. “There are no cases in Parker County as of [Friday] afternoon. We have had some monitoring in the county, but those have expired. If someone gets it, then yes, they’re going to be monitored for 14 days.”
Hughes said he can’t stress it enough that the public needs to wash their hands vigorously and multiple times a day as well as covering their cough and staying home if they’re sick.
“If you’re sick, stay home and if you start to run a fever or feel worse, go see your doctor — call them and tell them you’re coming — and don’t go back to work or school until you’ve been 36 hours free of fever,” Hughes said. “If you need emergency, then you can call 911, but that’s just if you have an emergency. If you’re sick, go to your personal doctor and call them before you go. Most of this is handled by personal physicians and they can test if they need to test.”
Friday afternoon, Gov. Greg Abbott declared a statewide emergency and said Texas should soon have the ability to ramp up its testing capacity, according to The Texas Tribune. Texas, along with 20 other states, have declared emergencies and there were at least 49 cases of coronavirus in the state as of Friday afternoon.
“All testing is coordinated through physicians, but there is no need to go get tested unless you’re symptomatic,” Hughes said. “If someone is showing symptoms and they go to their doctor, they’ll take a sample and send it in for testing. Currently there are no patients in Parker County that are being monitored and all testing is coordinated through people’s personal physicians.”
Medical City Weatherford CEO Sean Kamber said everyone can play a part in protecting their own health as well as the health of family members, vital healthcare providers and the community by remembering to practice good hygiene.
“Medical City Weatherford has protocols in place to care for patients with infectious diseases and we are working diligently to help ensure we’re prepared for potential issues related to the spread of COVID-19. As part of HCA Healthcare, one of the nation’s leading providers of healthcare, we have the resources to provide support and solutions to our patients, colleagues and communities,” Kamber said. “We continue to work in partnership with our county health departments, the Texas Department of State Health Services and the CDC for the health and safety of all those we serve.”
With Spring Break kicking off Monday, Weatherford College and local ISDs have been updating notifying students and parents and most have extended their Spring Break dates. Some local ISDs are also asking parents to fill out forms if traveling over Spring Break. The district websites have uploaded the forms, along with additional information.
Several universities around the state have moved to online classes for varying lengths of time.
The entities are continuing to monitor the situation and staying in contact with local and state officials.
Texas Health Resources issued a press release Friday, saying they have a series of safety and screening measures in place at their locations, including limiting the number of entrances used at facilities across North Texas.
“To efficiently and thoroughly screen everyone who comes into our facilities, we have to reduce the number of entrances on our campuses,” Chief Medical Officer for Reliable Health at Texas Health Dr. Andrew Masica said. “We realize this will be an inconvenience in some cases, but we think these are important steps in containing the spread of this virus in our community.”
According to the release, patients, visitors and anyone else who wishes to enter the facilities will be screened for symptoms of COVID-19. Anyone who shows any symptom of the virus will be required to put on a medical mask before entering the facility. Texas Health also announced that it will be canceling all community events on its campuses, including support group meetings, fitness center classes and health lectures.
“These are important steps to take as we focus on the safety and health of everyone — our patients, visitors, caregivers and people throughout the communities we serve,” Texas Health CEO Barclay Berdan said. “We think customers will understand the reason for these measures and will fully support our efforts to control the spread of this virus.”
Hughes said he’s been in constant contact with the local health authority and has also stayed in communication with TDSHS, Governor Greg Abbott’s office, local cities and public and private schools.
“Emergency management is taking the lead on this, which is me. A lot of people have strong reactions to this and we’re asking everyone to remain calm and above all, wash your hands,” Hughes said. “We are developing contingencies and plans, and are opening up some of our other plans that we’ve recently updated.”
Tips provided by local and state officials include:
• Use hand sanitizer or wash hands often with soap and water for at least 15 to 20 seconds
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unclean hands
• Limit participation in large group gatherings and activities
• Practice safe social distancing and self-monitoring daily if you have a family member who is sick or has traveled to a high-risk area
• Call 911 immediately if you have shortness of breath
• Stay home if you are sick
• Cover coughing or sneezing with a tissue
• Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces
For more information locally, contact Hughes at 817-598-0969 and for additional tips or information statewide or nationally, visit the CDC website at cdc.gov.
Weatherford Democrat reporter Madelyn Edwards
contributed to this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.