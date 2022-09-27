Public safety efforts in Parker County dominated Monday's regular commissioners' meeting, which also included the formal approval of the 2022-23 budget and tax rate.
The court ultimately approved a contract with Mission Critical Partners to help negotiate a contract with Motorola Solutions regarding the county's radio system.
Emergency Management Coordinator and Fire Marshal Sean Hughes had originally approached commissioners in November with a request to upgrade radio systems and add a sixth radio tower in Brock. Sheriff Russ Authier had also noted that the majority of radios were "past their end of life."
In July, the court approved the allocation of $8.5 million from American Rescue Plan funding to go toward the updates, following a vote to purchase $250,000 worth of radio equipment.
Monday's discussion centered around Mission Critical's role in moving forward with contract negotiations with the vendor.
"We did an analysis and provided that information back to commissioners and the ARPA committee that is leading this," David Jones, representing the consulting firm, said. "Our role is acting as your advocate and working in concert with the county attorney."
Mission Critical had presented the court with a proposal, in an amount not to exceed $33,160, with a number of occurrences to ensure the county has the means to hold the vendor accountable to deliver the services and products requested and paid for.
County Attorney John Forrest as well as Purchasing Agent Kim Rivas both said they would suggest Mission Critical handling contract negotiations, adding that neither of them had the expertise to evaluate items of need for the county.
"This is a very technical project that only certain people possess the knowledge or expertise on," ESD Fire Chief Stephen Watson said, thanking the court for making the "badly needed" project a priority. "I am concerned about stakeholder input and stakeholder review of their product and negotiations.
"Our experience on stakeholder input during the study was limited ... to pretty much only after we learned that the study was being concluded."
ESD 1 operates Parker County Fire Alarm, one of the main dispatch centers, and is also the largest fire department in Parker County.
"We had some serious concerns in areas like Morningstar, which is becoming one of the most urban areas in the county and has very poor radio coverage," Watson said. "I would just ask for some kind of stakeholder review process so that needed items aren't cut from the project. You've gone this far to make sure that you get it right, and we'd like to help ensure you do from a user standpoint."
Forrest asked if Watson had identified any deficiencies, to which the fire chief said he saw some needs that hadn't been addressed in the original quote, but was unsure if they were included in recommendations following.
Forrest said the district would absolutely be included in final negotiations.
"Right now, what we've been presented is what Motorola has stated we need," he said. "So we're taking the recommendation of the vendor, not looking at it from an end user perspective, which is what we need."
Casey Moore of Motorola Solutions said from their perspective, their role is to serve the county and deliver on the contract if the county chooses to go forward.
"One way or the other, we'll work with your designated appointee, whether it's county personnel or a consultant," he said.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden asked what Mission Critical's scope of work would look like.
Jones said it would essentially include development of the system requirements and supporting the negotiation over those technical requirements to hold the vendor accountable for products, services, associated costs and their ability to deliver.
"Another thing we do through this process is take the vendor's scope of work and break it down even more to make sure everything is included and you're not inundated with change orders and things like that," Mission Critical consultant Tim McKeown said.
Walden asked if they had the capability to extend their services past the negotiation phase and into construction.
"Yes, we can offer support once you enter the contract — project management, installation," Jones said. "We typically do this in phases. Right now, the focus is on ensuring you get a reasonable contract in terms of cost and operations."
Commissioners approved using the firm for contract negotiations.
The court also heard from Weatherford Police Chief/Assistant City Manager Lance Arnold, who presented information on a potential regional feasibility study between WPD, the sheriff's office, LifeCare EMS and the county's emergency services districts.
The police chief detailed a scenario during which someone may see a person down in the parking lot around the courthouse, then pull out their cell phone and dial 911.
"You're totally relying on the cell phone tower to depend what public safety answering point you land in," he said.
From there, the caller could be transferred from WPD, PSCO of LifeCare depending on the situation and call volume, he added.
"So you've talked to three different dispatch centers and you still haven't had a unit start rolling your way yet," Arnold said. "Last year, we were five shy of 18,000 times that the call was transferred out of the [PSCO] 911 center. In Weatherford, it was 3,600 times. Thirty-five percent of 911 calls coming in to the sheriff's office are transferred to either LifeCare EMS, Weatherford PD or the Parker County Fire Alarm, which does all of the county fire dispatch."
Commissioners ultimately voted to table action on the item, asking for more time to go through the information, including the $54,000 cost which would be divided among at least WPD, PCSO and LifeCare EMS, who have already voiced their commitment.
"We all know that it's probably a very, very good idea, I don't know if we're there yet," Authier said, adding that his office has already consolidated with Hudson Oaks, Willow Park, Aledo ISD and Reno, with the likelihood of adding Springtown next year. "It's probably not going to save you money because you will have start up and build up, but it comes down to what is best for the citizens? Will it save a life?"
Watson said they were in the process of presenting the study to other ESD boards to see if they would help contribute to the cost of the study.
"As a whole, we're dedicated to working together with everybody here to make things better," Walden said. "We're looking at an estimate of $54,000 plus travel and expenses. Cost is not the issue. We're sitting here about to approve a budget today and last time I checked, this is not in there. We would need to make accomodations for that.
"I think it's a great idea and I appreciate the work to get us to this point, but I'm not prepared to vote in favor of an item I just learned about 10 minutes ago."
In other business Monday, the court:
• Heard information on Parker County Goes Pink, a month-long effort in October for breast cancer awareness through pink attire and the downtown square lit up with pink, except for Fridays due to football games.
• Issued a proclamation for Oct. 2-8 at 4-H Week in Parker County.
Following a presentation by two 4-H members, Precinct 4 Commissioner Steve Dugan said it was a highlight every year.
"I'm always amazed at how well the young men and women present themselves," he said. "It makes me feel even better about our future."
• Adopted the 2022-23 budget and order to set tax rates for the General Fund, Lateral Road and Bridge Fund and Debt Service.
• Approved an interlocal agreement for road repair with the city of Peaster.
• Approved changes to the Tyler Enterprise Jury Manager System for the district clerk's office.
• Approved renewal of a contract for the 2022-23 Vine Service Agreement.
