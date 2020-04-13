County officials provided the Parker County commissioners with a COVID-19 update Monday morning related to personal protective equipment and the reopening of businesses.
Parker County Emergency Management Coordinator Sean Hughes said the county purchased 800 N95 masks at about $4.25 each to replenish first responders’ supply.
“When this thing started we used masks that we had from the city readiness initiative, so we do keep supply in the county and so that’s where we pulled from first,” Hughes said. “First responders started using their PPE and when they ran low, the county pulled from our back stock and supplied them. We found an opportunity to purchase a quantity of these, so that’s what we did to resupply our back stock and supplement the first responders. We anticipate that cost to be reimbursed down the road.”
Hughes said the 800 masks should be arriving sometime within the next week or so.
In his press conference Monday morning, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said more than 4.45 million masks have been shipped throughout the state.
“We continue to see very good news with our ability to provide even more PPE to facilities across the state of Texas,” Abbott said. “Those numbers should continue to improve going forward.”
During a general COVID-19 update discussion, the commissioners said they are ready to get residents back to work and want to have a plan once Abbott’s executive order expires on April 30.
“I want to point out that I think we’ve done the right thing and I think we need to give the power back to the people and let them choose whether they want to open or close,” Precinct 4 Commissioner Steve Dugan said. “I think it’s wrong that we have so many businesses thriving while others are shut down.”
Deen said he hopes to get some direction out of Abbott’s office this week as far as getting back local control.
“One of the things we’re talking about is engaging the Economic Development Council to do a phase-in and see how we get back to a functioning economy,” Parker County Judge Pat Deen said. “We are expecting some form of response out of Austin with the governor in giving local control back in this.”
During his press conference, Abbott said he will have more details later this week on the opening of businesses, but that the state must do it carefully to ensure containment of COVID-19.
“We’re going to be introducing Texas to this comprehensive team that we’ve put together that will carefully and strategically evaluate what must be done for Texas to open back up, ensuring that it’s consistent with data,” Abbott said. “We must reopen in a way in which we are able to stimulate the economy while we contain the spread of COVID-19. We want to continue to expand those that are open as we are able to show our containment of coronavirus.
“Only businesses that will have minimal or zero impact on the spread of COVID-19 will be the first to open up.”
Abbott said as of Monday, there have been 1.13 million unemployment claims paid and more than $400 million distributed.
“So many Texans have lost jobs because of the impact of coronavirus,” Abbott said. “We are expecting a heightened ability to quickly process the remaining unemployment claims.”
As for testing data, Deen said Parker County is attempting to gain as much testing data as possible and signed an order last week to require all medical facilities and physicians to report the number of COVID-19 tests being conducted on a daily basis. The order went into effect at 5 p.m. Monday.
Following Abbott’s speech, the commissioners reconvened in open session at 2 p.m. on Monday and had Parker County Economic Development Council Executive Director Patrick Lawler present some information.
“Having local control of that [testing] data is extremely important because it allows [officials] to make better decisions in real time rather than trying to depend on data that may be a week or two late,” Lawler said. “We directly reached out to the business community through the chambers of commerce so we could write a policy that makes sense for everybody. If we went to 25 percent occupancy and if you’re a restaurant, they may not be able to function with only 25 percent of their tables. We’re trying to work on this and at the same time with all of the other issues that the county is dealing with in getting testing data, putting those together and see at what stages we’re open and at what stages we’re closed.”
Lawler said the EDC is using feedback from businesses to come up with a plan, but everything will depend on whether or not Abbott gives back local control.
As of Monday afternoon, Parker County had one new positive COVID -19 case in Azle and three new recovered cases in Lipan, Peaster and Weatherford. The county has seven active cases and seven recovered cases.
The commissioners are expected to meet again later this week following more direction from Abbott.
