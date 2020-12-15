After a walkthrough last week of the repairs being done to the Parker County Jail, commissioners heard an update from County Building and Maintenance Supervisor Kevin Holloway on some items that the roofing company will need to come back and repair.
Holloway described it as a "punch list," which included items such as some nonskid walkways that have not been put down, several gas lines that were unlevel and an AC unit with a busted condensation pan.
Parsons Commercial Roofing is the company in charge of the roof replacement.
"They were eager to come back and remedy all those items," Holloway told the court.
He also noted that after this weekend's rain, there have been eight leaks, which he described as normal on new construction. Parsons has been notified.
A timeline on when those repairs would be made had not yet been identified, but commissioners approved the transfer of $229,259 from program contingencies into the building and grounds budget to cover final payment.
County Auditor Briana Fowler said those funds were taken out of the contingency funds because the roof was to be completed by Sept. 30.
"Last year, the roof was budgeted, but it wasn't completed in September and I was never notified that it was not going to be completed," she said. "Therefore, no funds were rolled over."
The transfer is not a payment, and commissioners requested a report prior to final payment being made.
"I just want to verify that they completed all that work," Precinct 1 Commissioner George Conley said.
Commissioners Monday also approved a renewable contract for the new law library housed within the Weatherford Public Law Library.
County Attorney John Forrest noted that the law library will have a terminal available for the public — not just attorneys — to use.
"The great thing about that service is there are forms that the public can generate themselves," he said. "That way, if it's a simple matter, they can practice law themselves."
An ongoing topic brought up again to the court was the allocation of space in the courthouse for use by the Parker County Historical Commission.
Last month, discussion was held regarding a space near the south door, which is being renovated and planned to be used for probate court, Parker County Judge Pat Deen told commissioners.
There was a question of whether that space had been allocated to the historical commission, but Deen said Monday there had not been a vote on that.
"Judge, you said you're planning to use that space and you stated to the court you were being kicked out of the annex by Judge Dusty Vinson," Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden said.
"It was allocated on a different day, which did not fit our schedule of our probate office," Deen argued. "Being 'kicked out' is moving me to a different day that does not conform to the schedule of the county judge's office."
A myriad of alternatives were suggested last month, with the possibility of the courtroom where commissioners court is held being used. Deen has said the room is not set up for that.
The space on the south side is already being renovated, and would cost between $2,500-$3,500 in furniture to be set up as probate court, according to Deen.
"It has been used as a courtroom for years and years and from a proximity standpoint, having the probate office here certainly makes all the sense in the world," he said.
County Court at Law 2 Judge Lynn Marie Johnson, who's courtroom is inside the courthouse, weighed in, saying the space had been used when she was still practicing law.
Addressing concerns from Walden on the safety of people crossing the downtown square to get to the courthouse, Johnson said she's been working with the city of Weatherford and mayor to improve the safety.
"This isn't a museum, it's a county courthouse," she said. "But I think there's a way to combine these two."
Bill Warren, a member of historical commission and the Parker County Historical Society, said some of the historical items include things like tax records from the 1800s, with a lot of records that could be used for research purposes.
"If we do have this space, our expectation is it would be accessible to the public," he said. "One issue is not having somebody able to staff that [space] all the time, so we talked about creating an appointment situation where, if you wanted to go examine the items, you would have to contact the historical commission to take you up to that room."
Historical commission member and archivist Brenda McClurkin said a lot of historical community records are being stored at the Museum of the Americas, and they would like to relocate those to where people could get to them.
No action was taken on the item, which will be brought back to commissioners court following a request for more information and a tour of some of the potential spaces.
Commissioners Monday also:
• Approved the purchase of two 2022 Freightliner dump trucks for Precinct 2. The trucks will be purchased through a contract with the Tarrant County Coop, at no cost to the county, and will replace two midliner trucks that are about 20 years old, Commissioner Steve Dugan said.
• Heard an update from Chris Bosco, with Freese and Nichols on projects within the East Loop.
• Awarded a bid for Phase 5 and 6 North Bend to Farm-to-Market Road 730 to Jagoe-Public for an amount of $1.912 million. Jagoe-Public is the same contractor working on Phase 3.
• Approved a memorandum of understanding with the Texas Joint Counterdrug Task Force for services free of charge through the Texas National Guard.
• Approved a contract with Insight for radio tower lease to phase out outdated T1 lines for the Parker County Emergency Management and Fire Marshal's offices.
• Approved the transfer of a county employee from the IT department to the sheriff's office.
• Approved authorization to use overtime funds for patrol deputies with the PCSO due to existing vacancies and COVID-19.
