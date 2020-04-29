Parker County Judge Pat Deen presented information about the first drive-thru testing site that was open on Tuesday as well as the county’s next steps in addressing Gov. Greg Abbott’s phase-in executive order.
The mobile testing facility was set up at Heritage Park in Weatherford Tuesday and was sponsored by the Texas Department of State Health Services and the Texas National Guard.
According to the county, 95 people were tested Tuesday at the Parker County mobile site.
“Partnering with the Department of State Health Services and the guard, the ones that sponsored it, to have an on-site testing facility is greatly appreciated and that will continue,” Deen said. “The focus on pushing more aggressive testing into the rural communities is important to us and we appreciate working with them.”
On April 20, Abbott announced that 1,200 members of the Texas National Guard would go throughout the state to operate mobile COVID-19 testing sites, according to The Texas Tribune.
“The state of Texas continues to expand our COVID-19 testing capacities and ensure that communities across the Lone Star State have access to the resources they need,” Abbott said in a statement.
About 25 teams have been deployed throughout Texas to locations assessed by DSHS, according to The Texas Tribune, with the capacity to test about 150 people per day.
Because of an issue with inventory, Tuesday’s testing in Weatherford was extended until 9 p.m., with plans to set up another mobile testing site next week.
“They did run out of inventory and because of that they’re going to schedule another test site next week, but within a couple of hours, they were able to get new tests on site. Apparently, there was some issue with them not having enough test kits on site with the appointments that were scheduled and we could not provide them inventory we had on test kits because theirs were specific to barcoding for each patient that had scheduled an appointment, so it had to be provided by DSHS,” Deen said. “In response to that, they pushed the testing until 9 p.m. [Tuesday], so while there was a disruption in inventory, they compensated by extending the test and in return scheduled another on-site drive-thru test next week. We’re getting information from them and will get the details on that out immediately.”
There is no cost associated with the drive-thru testing site, but appointments must be made and to be eligible, residents must exhibit one or more of the following symptoms: Fever and/or chills, cough (dry or productive), fatigue, body aches/muscle or joint pain, shortness of breath, sore throat, headaches, nausea/vomiting/diarrhea, nasal congestion and loss of taste and/or smell.
As for the test results, Deen said they will return much quicker than the wait they’re seeing with other tests conducted in the county.
“That’s why the test kits were barcoded, to get an expedited response back on a much more accelerated test than when you go to your doctor. You go to a testing facility in Parker County — as I understand, it takes about a week and this is going to be much quicker,” Deen said. “They’re doing this all over the state in pushing out testing to the rural communities to get a good, clear understanding of the spread of the virus and so we appreciate working with DSHS and the guard in setting that up and expect a smoother process next week.”
Deen said he hopes the outcome of mobile testing will show that the county has been successful in containing the spread of COVID-19 and allow decisions to be made locally.
Although the county put together an in-depth phase-in plan for reopening — which was revealed on Monday — Abbott’s implementation of a new executive order supersedes that local plan at this time.
Phase 1 of Abbott’s executive order allows retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls to open at 25 percent occupancy on May 1. Museums and libraries can also open at 25 occupancies but must close all hands-on exhibits, and outdoor sports may resume as long as it involves no more than four participants at one time. According to Abbott’s order, barbershops and salons, bars and gyms will remain closed.
“My executive order to stay at home that was issued last month was set to expire on April 30. That executive order has done its job to slow the growth of COVID-19 and I will let it expire as scheduled,” Abbott said Monday afternoon during a press conference. “With my new executive order, all retail stores, restaurants, movie theaters and malls can reopen May 1. I am limiting occupancy to no more than 25 percent. This is a proven business strategy. The extent to which this order opens up businesses in Texas supersedes all local orders.”
Additionally, Abbott’s order allows counties with five or less active cases to move into his Phase 2 plan, which increases capacity to 50 percent.
“Our plan was a grounds-up effort in working with the businesses and 25 percent [occupancy] is just entirely unacceptable for these businesses to open and make a profit. Our Phase 1 is [Abbott’s] Phase 2 and we don’t get into the capacity issue because what’s more important is the spacing, the separation,” Deen said. “What our plan called for really does cover much more about spacing and protecting people while opening up our businesses. I think the governor blanketing that five or fewer cases throughout the state is just not fair to counties like us that have minimal cases and so what we’re doing is — through the task force — a tracing process working with DSHS in making sure our numbers are accurate.”
As of Wednesday, Parker County had 11 active COVID-19 cases and 19 recovered cases. There have been 391 tests administered with 274 negative results and 105 pending results.
