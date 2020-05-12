County identifies roads for TxDOT grant program

Parker County is applying for a 20% match grant through a Texas Department of Transportation program and identified four roadways to put in the submission.
The commissioners approved the application Monday morning for J E Woody Road, Old Springtown Road, Kelly Road and Old Dennis Road, which totaled about $2.82 million, according to Chris Bosco with Freese and Nichols engineering firm.
“At the last court session we were talking about this funding opportunity with TxDOT, referenced as the Transportation Infrastructure Fund, and this is a fund that TxDOT has related to oil and gas well trucks that put wear and tear on county roads. The current allocation of funds for Parker County is $224,000. However, depending on how many counties apply for the funding, that can be redistributed once they get all the applications in,” Bosco said. “When you cost out these four projects it comes to an estimate of $2,820,000. Obviously, that’s much more than what’s allocated and we will likely not get that number, but we’re hoping to get something greater than what’s currently allocated and then once you’re notified, you can determine how that needs to be distributed.”
Bosco said if the county were to receive the total amount it would cost to fund the projects, the 20% match from TxDOT would be about $564,000. If the county receives the currently allocated funds of $224,000, the 20% match would be $45,000.
“TxDOT is saying June 25 is when they’re planning to notify the judge of what the allocation would be. All the counties have to submit by May,” Bosco said. “Once you’re notified, then that’s when the actual agreement between TxDOT and the county would come before the court, so you would have an opportunity to talk to TxDOT on that.”
Bosco presented additional information on the Bankhead Highway project, saying it will take a little longer than they expected because of challenges the contractor ran into.
“We have one culvert left, culvert 4, and of course that road is currently closed while the contractor is working on that. We were targeting to be done last week and the contractor has done all the concrete work, but in the process of getting the guardrail — as the contractor removed the vegetation on the north side — challenges came up,” Bosco said. “The headwall that’s existing had been shifted by the soil, so it’s not a good foundation for the guardrail. We were just extending the culvert on the south side and that was intended for us to get the width that we wanted for the road.”
Bosco said getting a good foundation for the guardrail will add about three weeks to the project.
“The good news here is the project has the budget because the amount of culvert extension we planned in other locations we didn’t need to use at all, so really this is a conversation about time. It basically adds three weeks of time and that’s been a concern because the citizens have been through a lot here with the road closures,” Bosco said. “If we don’t do it, then down the line it’s going to need to be done and we kind of have an opportunity at the moment with the contractor there to go ahead and extend that culvert [so] that we can get a place for that guardrail.”
But Precinct 4 Commissioner Steve Dugan said the project is on schedule to what was originally announced.
“It seems like it’s been forever because there are so many on that one road and the service road has been a one-way over there, it kind of makes the detour a little extra time around it,” Dugan said. “It’s not real popular to add another three or four weeks to the project, but I feel like we’re already there, the money is already there and it’s time to go ahead and do it right and do it correctly while they’re there.”
On the Parker County East Loop project, Precinct 1 Commissioner George Conley wanted to set the record straight and let the public know that the county has not run out of money for the project’s completion.
“I keep hearing rumors that we’ve run out of money and we’re not going to be able to finish the project, the East Loop,” Conley said. “We know we’re not out of money, but I keep hearing rumors that we’ve run out of money and we’re not going to finish that project.”
Bosco said there isn’t a budget concern on the East Loop project.
“There’s $5.5 million that is under-runs on the project, so there’s not a budget concern here,” Bosco. “There are projects that went over and there are projects that went under, as any project would have, but the key is that the total is under by $5.5 million.”
Bosco said they are planning to bid Phase 3, from Upper Denton Road to Farm-to-Market Road 730. East Loop Phase 2, which incorporates the Byron Farmstead, has a target of next spring. On Phase 4, there is one last property they’re working on and are planning to have a public hearing in June and bid the phase in early September.
“Those phases are two-year-long construction, so when we get them under construction they’ll be overlapping,” Bosco said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.