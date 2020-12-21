The Parker County commissioners approved authorizing the IT department to hire third-party vendors to assist in work following a termination and resignation that occurred last week.
The county’s IT Director Tricia Radford was terminated in a 3-2 vote at the Dec. 14 commissioners court meeting. IT administrator Xantheus Lawrence publicly resigned during the same meeting, saying his last day will be Jan. 8.
“In visiting with Xantheus, he doesn’t have the personnel to be able to get things up in the timeframe that he’s going to be here,” Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden said during a special meeting Monday. “So in an effort to try to get somebody in here that can learn what he knows and try to get some work done, I visited with the auditor to see what we needed to do to appropriate some funding for that.”
Precinct 4 Commissioner Steve Dugan added that Lawrence will be taking vacation before his last day.
Radford’s termination and Lawrence’s resignation came following a heated discussion about an email that contained information about the IT department and an October ransomware attack that impacted numerous county offices.
Parker County Auditor Brianna Fowler said there is currently $15,000 available in the IT department’s contract services.
“If there’s anything above and beyond that, then that would need to be transferred in from Program Contingencies. There was $500,000 that was budgeted [in Program Contingencies],” Fowler said. “The jail roof at the last court [meeting] was approved, which was $229,259; then we had [County Court at Law 1] statutory salary adjustment, which was $6,863; and then the Presage Solutions recovery services for $35,217.50. So the remaining in Program Contingencies is $228,660.”
Fowler added that one cost the county doesn’t have a number for yet is from the Texas Department of Information Resources for cyber defense services.
The primary third-party vendor discussed by the commissioners was Maverick Computer Services in Weatherford; however, County Attorney John Forrest said departments have expressed the potential of hiring multiple businesses to get the work done quicker.
“Since we have so much work that needs to get performed in such a short period of time, potentially we could utilize multiple entities here in Parker County with each [county] department to do certain tasks and get the rates and sign contracts with each one of those businesses,” he said. “Maverick is going to do a great job but they can’t be in every office in one day, so the quicker we can get things up prior to the first of the year, the less productivity we lose going into next year. I think you look at however many [businesses] it takes to get your county back up and running because departments that aren’t working are losing a lot of productivity.”
Forrest said the county needs to get the pay rate for each business and then Lawrence will be able to assign them to different county departments.
Walden made the motion to authorize Lawrence, as the acting IT department head, to bring in third-party vendors to assist him in getting things up and running in the county with a budget not to exceed $15,000. The motion was approved unanimously in a 4-0 vote. County Judge Pat Deen was not present.
“We don’t have any idea of a cost for this whole venture yet,” Walden said. “I know a figure has been thrown out, but we have no idea — none whatsoever. We don’t have any figures because we never heard anything from cyber security about what that cost might be.”
Dugan added that Presage Solutions is the only business they’ve written checks to so far in the ransomware attack.
