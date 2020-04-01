Parker County Judge Pat Deen answered questions Wednesday morning related to the COVID-19 pandemic during a virtual meeting hosted by the East Parker County Chamber of Commerce.
“I think we all know that the governor up to this point for the most part has really given local control. It’s a bit unique because if you look across North Texas, density is really the key issue here,” Deen said. “One of the things that’s helped us a whole lot is being more rural.”
Deen said Parker County is unique in that there isn’t a county health department entity and they primarily rely on the Texas Department of State Health Services for test reports, which have been accurate. Deen said the county being more rural plays into the low test numbers, but they are stepping up testing, which can be done at local hospitals and the Parker County Hospital District.
“Even with the numbers low, I still agree that there are people out there that are walking around with this and don’t meet the criteria for testing,” Deen said. “We have four that have tested positive, with one coming off the books and I think he’s coming back to work [Wednesday] after a rigorous process, but there are valid concerns about how many people have been tested in Parker County. I will tell you this, there will be more than five and that will probably be [Wednesday].”
As of Wednesday afternoon, there has been no change to the number of positive COVID-19 cases. Reported cases in Parker County included one in Azle, one in Springtown and two in Weatherford. The Springtown patient, which is Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Judge Kelvin Miles, has since recovered from the virus, bringing the number of active cases down to three.
Deen answered questions about the county having enough personal protective equipment and how the public can help officials during this time.
“We started getting supplies in so we’re starting to get caught up, but we have had a disruption in that on the PPE side. But yes, we have had a little bit of an issue with that and we think we’ve got that corrected,” Deen said. “What this really comes down to is making good decisions. It’s the personal responsibility of everyone in this county to do the right thing. There’s really not much we can do here if some of our recommendations are not being followed and good decisions aren’t being made by everyone.”
On March 24, the Parker County commissioners approved an amended declaration of local disaster for up to 30 days. The declaration restricts social groups to no more than 10 people and Deen, along with county staff, the commissioners and city mayors, have continued to monitor the situation for any potential changes. There is currently not a shelter in place order in effect for Parker County.
After a question about limiting occupancy in large grocery and other essential home goods stores, Deen said if the commissioners pass a change in ordinance, then yes, they can limit occupancy, but at this time they have not taken any action on that.
Other questions included the metric needed to show that the county is turning the corner on the situation and signs of recovery.
“At the end of the day, we just need to know how many tests are being given,” Deen said. “After you have been cleared from the doctor and don’t exhibit anymore symptoms at all, then you can start going back into your normal life again. I’m not a medical doctor, so that’s the best I can give you.”
Another question asked if students would be tested before going back to school, to which Deen said they will not unless they meet the criteria to be tested.
In regard to Tarrant County reporting provisional case counts to the public, Deen said it’s his intent to get the same completed as quick as possible.
Deen said his office will be the point of contact as far as groups or individuals wanting to help during the COVID-19 pandemic and that 95 percent of his ongoings in his office are dedicated to the virus at this time.
East Parker County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Lisa Flowers said they are helping businesses by pointing them to a variety of resources, including loan information, and appreciated Deen taking the time to answer questions during the virtual meeting.
“We know you’ve probably had a lot of sleepless nights and we appreciate everything you’re doing for the community,” Flowers said.
For the latest COVID-19 news coverage, visit www.weatherforddemocrat.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.