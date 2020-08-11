Parker County officials started discussion on the proposed 2020-21 tax rate this week, saying the number can be lowered but not increased.
Parker County’s current fiscal year tax rate is 35.8 cents per $100 valuation and the proposed rate for the next fiscal year is 36.1 cents per $100 valuation. The proposed rate was discussed at Monday’s commissioners court meeting.
“What this is telling us is that we cannot go any higher than this and that when we go through the budget process, we will set the tax rate at a much later date than today,” Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden said Monday. “The reason we’re doing this is because it is part of that process. The notification takes place at a meeting and at this point we have just now found out what the certified tax roll is going to be as we move forward.”
The rate is a combination of the county’s general fund maintenance and operations, proposed at 20.4 cents per $100 valuation; debt service rate, proposed at 8.2 cents; and the lateral road and bridge fund, proposed at 7.3 cents. The increase comes from the debt service fund, which has a current rate of 6.4 cents per $100 valuation.
“The total tax rate has increased slightly from last year and what’s causing that is the debt rate has gone up,” Parker County Auditor Brianna Fowler said. “So this year we have drawn down the remaining on the bond funds and so we’ll have our first interest payment on that this year and then the 2016 bonds we’ll actually have a principal payment on that, so debt service increased by about $2.1 million this year and obviously the debt rate reflects that. The rates for M&O as well as road and bridge have decreased. About 78% ($2,201,375) of the new tax revenue is coming from new construction and then overall, it’s a 5.5% increase over last year in total revenue, but the biggest piece of that is because of debt service.”
Following the passing of Senate Bill 2, or the Texas Property Tax Reform and Transparency Act, certain entities are required to have voter approval to increase a tax rate by 3.5% and must hold an election — before SB 2, residents could petition to hold an election if a rate exceeded 8%. There have also been changes in procedures entities must follow because of SB 2.
“There have been some changes in notifications with Senate Bill 2, so there will be a vote on the proposed tax rate that will have to be published in the newspaper that details how everyone voted and then once there’s that notification in the newspaper, I think you can do it at least five days before you approve that at a meeting,” Fowler said. “So the judge filed his proposed budget on July 20, that way we can make statutory guidelines and deadlines.”
The item was a notification only at the commissioners court meeting and will be brought back to a future meeting.
Election
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation late last month that will extend early voting for the Nov. 3 election.
Early voting will now run from Oct. 13 through the fourth day before the election, which is Oct. 30, according to Abbott’s proclamation. In Parker County, a couple of voting locations have changed.
“We’ve moved the Springtown city hall location to the Springtown Senior Center and that’s because of construction. We changed the Willow Park municipal building to Hudson Oaks city hall and that was because the Willow Park municipal building is small and Hudson Oaks city hall is much bigger to accommodate for this presidential election,” Parker County Elections Chief Deputy Gina Osborn said. “The governor also extended early voting another week, so we will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. that first week, closed that first weekend and then it will be regular hours that you’re used to [on] the second and third week.”
Although the extension will require the county to pay additional election workers, Osborn said they should be fine financially.
The commissioners court unanimously approved the order of election.
