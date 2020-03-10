Parker County officials are looking to make improvements to help streamline the budget planning process after seeing some trends in previous years.
“What’s been happening is people come with what they spent last year and say, ‘I need this in addition to that,’ and we need to go to a system where we start with zero and justify everything. Just because we spent it last year does not mean it’s a recurring expense, it does not mean it’s something that we should have in our budget,” Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden said during Monday’s meeting of commissioners court. “So my point is we need to start everybody at a zero line.”
Other adjustments included calculating the cost for all positions by department, filled or unfilled, and putting an end to last-minute requests.
“From a request standpoint, in the forms this year the way I’ve created the formulas based on position type, it will automatically calculate all of the current employees, including any positions that may not be filled,” Assistant to the County Judge Lillian Painter said. “So you’ll be able to see a whole picture of what the personnel costs would be.”
Walden said they need to have cut-off dates for requests that are absolute.
“That needs to go out with the initial communication regarding budget that we’re going to have definite, defined cut-off dates and there will not be anything added past those dates,” Walden said. “What we continuously get are last-minute requests and those have got to to be set prior so we don’t make decisions and then come back the next budget hearing session and say, ‘Oh, I forgot about this.’ We can’t have that.”
Parker County Auditor Brianna Fowler said discussions have been held about putting together a calendar to help with final dates through the budget process.
“Something we talked about is trying to develop a budget calendar and having that go out earlier as we start going into those budget sessions making it very clear,” Fowler said. “That will be something I think we can put together so we have a more comprehensive plan on when the court is going to be visiting certain topics.”
Precinct 4 Commissioner Steve Dugan said they want to avoid the snowball effect that has occurred in the past.
“We were seeing a trend the last couple of budget sessions that after the budgets were submitted and when somebody saw something approved for another department, they had the afterthought of, ‘I wish I would have asked for that,’ and then it started snowballing and so I think that’s what we’re trying to address and avoid,” Dugan said. “I want to say that nearly all the departments do a fine job — I don’t want to make it sound like we have a huge problem — but bottom line is that when we go to adopt this budget if there’s fluff in there, whether it’s used or not, it’s still money that has be taxed on. Whether it’s ever spent or not, it’s still tax money that we use to set that rate at.”
Summaries and notes will be digitized so all departments can keep up with interviews and discussions during the budget planning process.
Walden said he would also like to see the departments include explanations to justify why they need funds for certain items.
Last fiscal year’s budget was adopted at the end of September and the county will begin its budget meetings towards the end of the summer.
County Judge Pat Deen said they’ve been evaluating last year’s process and trying to see what the county can do better to help streamline it.
“We’ve been very diligent with trying to evaluate last year and we felt like there were some good strides made, but we’re looking at it from a standpoint of what we can do better,” Deen said. “We really did a good job in making a set of user-friendly forms. We want this to be a smooth process. We take every penny seriously and zeroing out is going to be a good approach in accountability and making sure these are essential needs that we have and are budgeting for.”
