As of Monday morning, Parker County reported that eight residents were in the Intensive Care Unit at Medical City Weatherford and that there would be a delay in COVID-19 case reporting.
“Folks that were going to the local hospital were being transferred outside of Parker County to other facilities and that was a corporate decision on how they managed their patients. Obviously, as we see some of the bigger counties’ capacity diminish, there’s less of a desire to transfer those patients from Parker County to Tarrant County or Dallas County,” Parker County Emergency Management Coordinator Sean Hughes said. “We’re still at one death and currently we have eight people in the hospital. The number eight has been steady for about the last week as far as the numbers. That’s eight in the ICU.”
Hughes said Medical City Weatherford has a surge capacity of 80 ICU beds and that COVID-19 testing will continue.
“We have some pending numbers that are quite high from the drive-thru testings that we’ve done at Texas Health Willow Park. We did almost 800 at Texas Health Willow Park two weeks ago and we had additional testing this last week at Heritage Park in Weatherford and we did about 500 for that,” Hughes said. “We think we’re going to be in the 12% positivity rate, which polls about standard with the rest of the state of Texas. Those who are identified as being positive are now younger, they’re 18 to 40, whereas before we were seeing the older population.”
Drive-thru testing will be conducted again from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; however, the county has reported that Tuesday’s testing is full. Registration can still be done for the Wednesday drive-thru testing.
“[Testing] is not mandated to us, it didn’t just drop in our lap, we had to go out and push for those test sites in coordination with State Rep. [Phil] King’s office and his staff,” Parker County Judge Pat Deen said. “We’re in probably the top 20 in tests [in the state], so we’re continuing to push for those tests.”
Hughes said generally, the test results have been coming back within 72 to 96 hours, with some getting results in just 48 hours. Hughes said if someone is seeing a wait time of seven days or more on their results, they need to contact the facility where it was conducted.
As of July 11, Parker County had a total of 556 COVID-19 cases — 214 active cases, 341 recovered cases, 3,280 negative results and one death. There have been a total of 5,000 tests administered.
Monday afternoon, the county received information from the Texas Department of State Health Services that case reporting would most likely be delayed because of an issue found within the state’s data collection. The department is currently working on resolving the issue but has not provided the county with a date on when the next reporting will occur.
