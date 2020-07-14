Parker County will request three companies submit their best and final offers for the county jail roof replacement project following concern with one of the bidders.
During the August 2019 budget workshops, Parsons Commercial Roofing provided the county with an estimate of $564,528 for the project, but has since lowered its bid by $100,000, which made them the lowest bidder for the project. The jail roof replacement was identified as a capital project last summer by the county. The roof leaks in areas, including the evidence room.
“I got a couple of concerns here. I think with Parsons, this wasn’t a sealed bid, and initially it was $100,000 more, and then they came back down,” Parker County Judge Pat Deen said. “My concern here is the other two vendors did not have a chance to do that and my second concern here is with the experience we had with Parsons on [the county courthouse] roof, I’m a big sensitive to putting them on another project.”
Last summer Parsons Commercial Roofing did the county courthouse roof renovation project, but was told to come back multiple times to fix issues with the welding and soldering.
“They did a crappy job on the courthouse, in my opinion, and we had to make them come back to fix it,” Precinct 1 Commissioner George Conley said. “It’s awful strange that they can lower their bid over $100,000.”
Parker County Purchasing Agent Kim Rivas said Parsons' original price wasn’t a bid.
“Their original bid was a budgetary quote so we could have an estimate to do the budget last year and at that point that quote becomes public record,” Rivas said. “So we allowed them to do a second quote because they were at a disadvantage due to the fact that the other two vendors had the information available to them.”
However, Parsons Commercial Roofing also installed the roof on the County Attorney’s Office building, which hasn’t had problems.
“So the other two vendors had insight to what the bid was initially. Were they contacted? Because as I understand it, they have not been contacted to see if they can sharpen their bids along with what Parsons did,” Deen said. “I would like to see them get the same chance. Again, I’m concerned with two things — they didn’t get the second chance, but also Parsons, even though they did the roof of the [attorney’s office], I’m still a bit sensitive.”
The commissioners decided to allow all three companies submit a best and final offer.
“It looks like the best thing that could happen would be to send this back,” Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden said. “We certainly want the best value to the county, but it needs to be done and probably should have already been done, so why don’t we delay two weeks and bring it back to see where we are.”
The request to all three bidders was unanimously approved.
Another capital project is the Parker County Courthouse chiller, which will be moved to a new location.
The two locations included a local bank and the Emergency Operations Center.
However, commissioners court was unable to make a decision on location until a response was received from the bank’s president.
“We should have an answer back from them in the next quarter to make that decision,” Deen said. “There was not a discussion on cost. I recommend we take no action on this.”
The goal is the extend the life of the chiller and move it to an offsite location so there is no disruption to airflow within the county courthouse.
No action was taken by the court and the item will be brought back for consideration.
