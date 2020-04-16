Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Census Bureau has adjusted its operational plan and more than 50% of Parker County residents have completed the 2020 Census.
“We met early in the process with the Census Bureau to work together to ensure accurate data for Parker County is collected,” Parker County Judge Pat Deen said. “It affects how we make planning decisions, and impacts potential funding and grants that are available based on population and overall growth of the county.”
As of Tuesday, the county had a 51.5% completion rate and according to the U.S. Census Bureau, residents can still complete the survey online and by phone. A paper questionnaire was also mailed to households that did not complete the survey as of April 8.
“[Parker County] is ranked No. 8 among all Texas counties, so that’s a very good thing. As of [Wednesday], the state as a whole is a little over 44%, so Parker County is actually doing very well compared to the rest of the state,” Dennis Johnson, U.S. Census Bureau deputy director for the Denver, Dallas region, said. “Nationally, we’re running right about where we expected — which is a good thing, of course, we always hope for more.”
Johnson said he hopes numbers in Texas increase in the coming weeks.
“As of [Wednesday] at 44.7% overall response [statewide], that’s below the national response rate of 49.1% so we’re hoping the state rallies here and I know we have some great partners there and folks who have really been encouraging the response throughout the state,” Johnson said. “I’m just very hopeful that will happen here in the next few weeks as people receive their paper questionnaire and have an opportunity to either call in, go online or fill out a paper questionnaire.”
The Census Bureau temporarily suspended 2020 Census field data collection activities in March and steps are being taken to reactivate field offices beginning June 1, according to the bureau. In order to ensure the completeness and accuracy of the 2020 Census, the bureau is seeking statutory relief from Congress of 120 additional days to deliver final counts.
Under this plan, the U.S. Census Bureau would extend the window for field data collection and self-response to Oct. 31, which will allow for apportionment counts to be delivered to the president by April 30, 2021, and redistricting data to be delivered to the states no later than July 31, 2021, according to the bureau.
“It is a very historic and unique time period for all of us. We have a mandate of completing the Census regardless of what may be happening. We’ve done this in other disasters and other situations, we’ve been at war at times, but this also points out the need for information,” Johnson said. “A lot of the information is used to determine where hospitals are located and what sort of resources they will need, and just help healthcare resources in general. That’s always the case with the Census, but I think right at this point in time it’s truly magnified and we want to make sure that everyone is counted and that every community has an accurate count of who’s in their area, where their residents are and what needs they have.”
For more information and to complete the 2020 Census survey, visit 2020census.gov.
