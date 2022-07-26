WEATHERFORD — Parker County commissioners this week unanimously approved the signing of a local disaster declaration by Judge Pat Deen regarding the impact of the Texas-Mexico border.
"I think we all know the border is a mess," Sheriff Russ Authier said, "and a lot of what we're seeing here is drug smuggling."
The sheriff specifically referenced fentanyl, noting it was an issue in many other counties as well.
The agenda item brought a line of people to speak, including a Peaster resident who said she works near the border and that, despite the governor's claims, the border is not secure.
County resident Mike Olcott said immigration has been one of his hottest issues for several years, and that he's talked with ranchers and parents who live down near the border.
"I'm convinced the federal government is never going to secure that border — it will only happen with the states," he said. "What y'all are doing today is huge. Until the governor declares this an invasion and orders state guards to begin arrest, detain and deport illegal aliens, this crisis is not going to stop."
Gov. Greg Abbott unveiled his Operation Lone Star initiative nearly a year and a half ago as a state mission to address illegal immigration and drug trafficking along the border. Since its launch, there have been more than 265,000 arrests, with more than 16,400 criminal arrests and 13,800 felony charges reported, according to the state.
There was some initial confusion Monday on what the declaration actually meant for Parker County. Democratic Party Chair Kay Parr questioned the court on if tax dollars would be sent elsewhere upon its signing.
"Under this particular order, there is not," County Attorney John Forrest said, noting that other counties have committed support through staffing or using American Rescue Plan funding.
Parr criticized Operation Lone Star's progress and said immigration is a federal government issue that needs to be handled by Congress and the Senate.
"Nobody wants to tackle this immigration issue, and we are very far away from the border here," she said. "I understand about the fentanyl, but the bulk is captured in El Paso and they do not have these emergency stipulations.
"Drugs come in through our airports, not our borders."
Forrest pointed to one incident of a man who was in the country illegally and convicted as a pedophile. While incarcerated, the man incurred $2 million worth of medical bills, of which they were currently trying to cut down, he said.
Both Precinct 1 Commissioner George Conley and Deen said they were unconvinced the president and federal government would take action to help with the border.
"If the governor needs our help, we're here to help," Conley said.
Commissioners Monday also tabled discussion regarding fees for School Resource Officer services at Garner, Millsap, Brock, Peaster and Poolville ISDs, as well as dispatching services contracts with Aledo ISD, Springtown, Reno, Willow Park and Hudson Oaks.
At the last commissioners' meeting, Authier told the court his office has been reviewing the Memorandums of Understanding with the different entities as they look at coming up with funding numbers that are fair to both.
The court took no action on the item, with Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden saying he wasn't prepared to take action and Precinct 4 Commissioner Steve Dugan expressing similar frustrations.
The sheriff's office is expected to continue meeting with the different entities it dispatches for and come up with an agreement before bringing it back to commissioners.
