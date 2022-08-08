WEATHERFORD — Parker County commissioners set their sights on addressing water concerns after recommendations from a committee charged with reviewing applications for American Rescue Plan funding.
Richard Heizer, chair of the committee, told commissioners they had interviewed representatives for applications in making water resource issues a priority.
Entities who requested funding included the Town of Brock for a longterm water plan and a plan for engineering and design for wastewater ($760,000); Millsap Water Supply Corporation for water distribution upgrades ($1.5 million); a water study for Western Parker County water supply ($175,000); water filtration and distribution for the Parker County Special Utilities District ($1.5 million); Walnut Creek Special Utilities District water storage and distribution ($1.5 million); a pressure tank working with the fire department for Bourland Estates Water Supply Corporation ($64,200); the city of Millsap for sewage distribution engineering and upgrades ($950,000); and water storage and well for the Adell-Whitt Volunteer Fire Department ($50,000).
“That’s right at $6.5 million, and combined with previously accepted funding that you’ve already approved [for updates/upgrades to the county communications system] at $18.5 million, this comes out to about $25 million,” Heizer said. “The committee did recommend that the remaining $2 million be held for future water planning needs and not allocated.”
Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden, who sat on the commission along with Judge Pat Deen, said almost all of the entities asked for a lot more money, but committee members gleaned out the most critical needs.
“I think there’s a once in a lifetime opportunity here for us to continue the work ... for the future of Parker County and to use that money left over to empower the committee to build a plan to get us off well water and onto sustainable water,” Walden said, following with a motion approve the expenditures as well as using current committee members and other elected and appointed officials and agencies to form a Parker County Hydrology 2050 and Beyond committee and water plan “to end what is a ticking time bomb in this county ... too much reliance on well water.”
Precinct 4 Commissioner Steve Dugan agreed that water resources should be the No. 1 priority, but questioned the accountability factor of entities using the money toward what it is approved for.
The funds would have to be accounted for through an MOU between the county and that entity, County Attorney John Forrest and Auditor Brianna Fowler noted, similar to how coronavirus relief funds were handled, and meet federal, state and county guidelines.
“We’re not just going to give them $1.5 million. We had talked about reimbursing them,” Fowler said. “We would have to have something in the agreement stating the invoice, then cut the check and within 30 days, they would need proof of payment that we would use for auditing purposes whenever we get audited for this grant.”
Walden’s motion was seconded, but Precinct 1 Commissioner George Conley asked for additional time to review the requests.
“You just now gave us this list, and three of us didn’t know until today,” he said.
Deen noted Conley’s concerns and asked for a more detailed list be distributed to the court before approval at an upcoming meeting.
Heizer said no contact had been made with any of those who submitted applications, whether they would be approved or not, but added they plan to meet with those who weren’t picked and explain the process.
“Water and wastewater, in the eyes of the committee, tends to be the No. 1 priority,” he said. “There were others who had good applications and purposes for that money, but this committee focused on water.”
County resident and Democratic Party Chair Kay Parr applauded the work done by the committee, and asked if the meetings could be publicized and possibly recorded live so residents could watch and learn, which Deen said they would work on.
“This would better educate the public and the voters and we need that,” Parr said. “I’m so excited about what you are doing. Thank you so much for your hard work.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.