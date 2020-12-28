Parker County first responders and healthcare workers are expected to be administered the COVID-19 vaccine soon, Parker County Emergency Management Coordinator Sean Hughes told commissioners Monday.
According to distribution protocol by the Texas Health and Human Services, the first tier of vaccines have been prioritized for frontline healthcare workers and nursing home residents as part of Phase 1A, followed by those over 65 and those over the age of 16 with certain chronic medical conditions as part of Phase 1B.
Parker County was listed on the Week 2 allocation plan, and Medical City Weatherford last week received its first shipments of the vaccine and began administering those to colleagues immediately. Other locations in Parker County included in Week 2 were: Aledo Family Medicine, 500 doses; Brookshires Pharmacy in Aledo, 100 doses; H-E-B Pharmacy in Hudson Oaks, 100 doses; Brookshires Pharmacy in Springtown, 100 doses; Brookshires Pharmacy in Weatherford, 100 doses; and Medical City Weatherford, 700 doses.
The Parker County Hospital District is expected to be included in the third round, Hughes said.
He also noted that hospitalization numbers have come down, though he was “not at liberty to divulge those numbers.”
According to the United States Department of Health and Human Services’ last update on Monday, the county has 62.4% of ICU beds occupied by COVID patients and a 27.9% total beds occupied.
Commissioners Monday also approved an extension of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act funding, where employers can provide employees with paid sick leave or expanded family and medical leave for specified reasons related to COVID-19, which was going to expire Dec. 31.
“We’ve talked with other counties and entities and they’re all over the place,” Parker County Employee Benefits Coordinate Beck McCullough told commissioners. “Tarrant County meets [Tuesday] and they’re taking a recommendation of six months. The city of Weatherford is doing 90 days.”
The recommendation of 90 days was approved 4-0. County Judge Pat Deen was not present.
McCullough noted that the 80 hours is a rolling number, and wouldn’t apply to anyone who has already used those hours.
As of press time Monday, the state has reported 6,490 total cases of COVID-19 in Parker County, with 1,408 probable cases, 89 deaths, 680 active cases and an estimated 7,198 recoveries.
Palo Pinto County, which has not yet been added to the vaccine distribution list, had 1,531 total cases of COVID-19, 208 probable cases, 44 deaths, 94 active cases and an estimated 1,632 recoveries.
