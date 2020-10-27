Claps filled the Hole in the Wall Bier Gardens Friday, Oct. 23 at the first ever Crazy About Film Festival in Mineral Wells.
Carole Cook and her husband, Bob Kaspar, were the driving force behind this festival. They own their own production company called Hiya Pal Productions, and are looking to inspire others through film.
“I want to bring Hollywood to Mineral Wells, and Mineral Wells to Hollywood,” Cook said.
The event was kicked off by showing commercials of local businesses downtown; then, archival footage of Mineral Wells back when it first became “the home of the crazy.”
The activities Saturday included classic films, a filmmaking masterclass, a soundtrack workshop and some lesser known films.
The final Crazy About Short Film Competition was hosted in the Crazy Water Hotel ballroom Sunday evening, with the audience judging the final award.
