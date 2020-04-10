The coronavirus pandemic has upset major facets of everyday life in countries around the world, but an increased number of people staying at home may have positive effects on environmental quality.
Though time will tell, there are indicators that staying at home can reduce air pollutants and warming gases. New York researchers have said early results showed carbon monoxide mainly from cars is down by nearly 50% compared with last year, according to a March 19 article by BBC News, and traffic has decreased by 35%, with drops in carbon dioxide and methane.
In other countries affected by the virus, the air pollutant nitrogen dioxide has decreased in China and Northern Italy, according to BBC News. Analysis from the Carbon Brief climate website reported a 25% drop in China’s energy use and emissions in a four-week period, but demand returned to normal slowly over a seven-week period with emissions being 18% lower than usual.
Weatherford College life sciences faculty member Allison Stamatis, who earned her doctorate in environmental science, said although decreases in traffic on the road and air may lead to a drop in carbon dioxide, electricity use may stay the same as people work at home.
“Continued emissions from power plants and other sources most likely aren’t impacted by social distancing and staying at home,” Stamatis said. “When I consider my family’s personal electrical usage pre-COVID-19, our home was usually not being used during daytime hours and we have our thermostats set to be more efficient when we’re not at home. While we’re home all day, however, we are using a lot more electricity since we’re all using electronic devices for work/school, we’re keeping the temperature at a more comfortable level since we’re there all the time, and we have a lot more lights on in the house when we’re working.”
Center for International Climate and Environment Research in Oslo Research Director Glen Peters wrote in an article on The Conversation that the post-coronavirus growth projection implies carbon dioxide emissions may decline 0.3% in 2020. Peters wrote that there is a connection between economic activity and carbon dioxide emissions, but while emissions may decrease, they can also bounce back after the pandemic has passed depending on economic growth.
Stamatis also said an increased interest in shopping local can reduce fossil fuel usage in terms of transportation by using local products rather than those transported from far away.
In a press release, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality Chairman Jon Niermann said that the commission has not relaxed limits on air emissions or discharges to water, or requirements to report emissions or discharges that exceed limits, to ensure safe drinking water or the safe management of waste. Furthermore, TCEQ is monitoring air quality and drinking water supplies. Investigators and watermasters continue to respond to complaints and ensure compliance. However, the commission has shifted to remote work because of the pandemic.
“The industries that TCEQ regulates have also made adjustments,” Niermann said in the press release. “In some cases, social distancing and other measures that are required to slow the transmission of the virus have also slowed or prevented certain compliance activities, such as routine reporting and compliance audits.”
TCEQ Media Relations Specialist Andrew Keese said it is too soon to measure significant environmental changes in terms of air and water quality as a results of the pandemic.
“For something such as local air quality, a reduction in driving would be positive,” Keese said. “However, there are other factors for ozone and particulate matter, such as the time of year and the weather, including wind patterns.”
TCEQ is researching what effect stay-at-home orders are having on air quality by contrasting data from March and April in 2017-19 to March and April 2020 in metropolitan areas, such as Dallas-Fort Worth and others across the state, Keese said.
After the pandemic is over, TCEQ will reestablish routine water quality monitoring and gather data for pre- and post-pandemic comparisons, Keese said.
People on social media have been pointing out that the canals in Venice have been clearer than before, but the Venice mayor’s office said this is because of less traffic which allows sediment to sink to the bottom of canals, not improved water quality, according to an article from CNN.
Stamatis said something similar could happen in Texas lakes and rivers, though there is no data to show that yet.
“Even though the water pollution is still an underlying problem, reductions in sediment are good for the fish and aquatic insects since many of them are visual predators and also rely upon clearer water to find a mate and avoid their predators,” Stamatis said.
For tips on how to conserve resources and reduce waste while working for home, visit TCEQ’s Take Care of Texas blog post on telecommuting: http://takecareoftexas.org/hot-wire/telecommuting-while
