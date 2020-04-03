COVID-19 to impact domestic, child abuse

Top medical experts are saying that staying at home can help slow the spread of COVID-19, but being confined at home can lead to some unintended consequences for victims of domestic abuse and child abuse.
Hotline tips for the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services decreased from 11,179 a week to 9,344 between late February and mid-March, according to a Texas Tribune article. Drops in reporting numbers usually happen when fewer people like teachers or daycare workers are around to report possible abuse.
“Teachers and counselors are our No. 1 reporters, and we feel because of school closures there are children that do not have anyone to tell if they are in danger,” Children’s Advocacy Center of Parker County Executive Director Cheryl Bullock said. “Children may be at home all day with an abuser when school was their safe place. Others could be staying with an adult that is stressed or does not have patience with children. Others could be staying with a babysitter that is a sexual predator that did not have access to the child before.”
Parker County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Josh Pitman, who works in the crimes against children unit, said there have been more reports to the sheriff’s office.
“If their perpetrator is in the house, then they’re still not making outcries, but if it’s something that they were going to tell a counselor or a teacher, now they’re telling their parents,” Pitman said. “We’ve seen kind of an uptick in that for the last couple of weeks.”
Pitman said reporting usually dips when kids are out of school for summer or Christmas break and picks back up when school resumes. If schools do resume from closures on May 4, Pitman would expect to be busy in May.
“When kids go back from spring break or summer break, we see an uptick because the kids are in a safe environment where they are more apt to tell,” Pitman said.
The volume of cases has decreased though, Pitman said, whereas usually, April is a busy time of the month because April is Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Bullock said reports have decreased, but she and her staff are staying busy. Ten or less people are allowed in the CAC building, so staff has been split into teams that work different days. Only one family at a time is allowed in the building, and spaces are sanitized between each family. Staff also documents who is in the building at any given time.
Pitman said the sheriff’s office is doing more things over the phone to minimize contact, but not everything can be done that way.
“Our job doesn’t stop,” Pitman said. “Child abuse doesn’t stop, unfortunately, during times like this.”
Many people are under financial stress because of jobs lost or work hours cut because of the coronavirus outbreak, which can be a risk factor for abusive behavior, Pitman said. Since children are at home instead of school, parents are balancing work with caring for their kids during the day, which causes stress.
Being at home more can also apply to domestic violence. According to an article in TIME Magazine, the National Domestic Violence Hotline reports an increased amount of callers saying that the outbreak is being used as a means for their abusers to isolate them from friends and family.
“Perpetrators are threatening to throw their victims out on the street so they get sick,” CEO of the National Domestic Violence Hotline Katie Ray-Jones said in the TIME article. “We’ve heard of some withholding financial resources or medical assistance.”
Freedom House of Parker County’s office is closed to the public, but staff has been following up with clients to ensure safety and doing therapy remotely, Domestic Violence Programs Manager Mary Lou Curry said. Freedom House’s emergency shelter has seen a higher occupancy than before.
“We have not seen an influx of that many new clients in the area,” Curry said. “As I understand, there’s a lot more in the Metroplex than there is here.”
New clients are being accepted, but staff can only perform remote meetings, Curry said. She doesn’t know at this time if there could be increased numbers of new clients because of the outbreak.
“It is a trying time for everybody in every situation, but it’s hard to predict what’s going to happen at home,” Curry said. “We’re always here for anybody who needs our services.”
Pitman recommends that parents find time, even if it’s just five to 15 minutes, for themselves to relieve stress as opposed to taking their anger out on children.
The sheriff’s office is available to help families during this time as usual, Pitman said.
“We’re always here for them if something is happening to their children,” Pitman said. “That’s for law enforcement across the board, we’re here. Especially in times like this, I don’t want people to think we’re not here if they need something.”
Bullock recommends that people check on their neighbors and see the CAC’s Facebook page for tips on recognizing abusive behavior, reporting and coping skills. If anyone suspects abuse, please call the hotline 1-800-252-5400.
If someone suspects abuse of a friend or neighbor, Curry said they should encourage their friend or neighbor to call Freedom House. Their hotline is 817-596-8922.
Texas Health and Human Services has also launched a 24/7 statewide mental health support line to help Texans experiencing anxiety, stress or emotional challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The line is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week toll-free at 833-986-1919.
