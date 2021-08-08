Twenty-one Weatherford College athletes were recently named to the 2020-21 All-Academic Teams by the National Junior College Athletic Association for achieving a GPA above 3.6.
The WC baseball and softball teams also received team recognitions for their overall academic success. The Coyote baseball team achieved a GPA of 3.28 for the academic year and the Coyote softball team earned a 3.03.
Joshua Bridgewater and Matt Wages were named to the men's basketball second team. Ksenija Dokic earned women's basketball first team, and Briarley Rogers earned women's basketball third team.
Baseball first team awards went to Brett Brown, John Hardgrove, Benjamin Penn, Jonathan Ramsey, Hunter Rosson and Luke Stine. Baseball second team awards went to Cade Farr, Jacob Guerrero and Nathan Rooney. Baseball third team awards went to Hayden Alexander, Noah Boughton, Devan Lindsey and Jesse Armstrong.
Teoni Lamb and Destini Trahan earned first team in softball and Aspen Garton and Destiney Jones earned second team in softball.
The criteria for the three All-Academic teams are:
NJCAA All-Academic First Team: 4.00 GPA
NJCAA All-Academic Second Team: 3.80-3.99 GPA
NJCAA All-Academic Third Team: 3.60-3.79 GPA
2,336 student-athletes garnered NJCAA All-Academic First Team honors after achieving a 4.0 GPA. 2,640 student-athletes were named to the NJCAA All-Academic Second Team while 3,297 student-athletes received third team recognition.
