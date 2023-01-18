Coyotes ranked No. 22 in the country

The Weatherford College men's basketball team is back in the national rankings. In the latest National Junior College Athletic Association Division I rankings released Tuesday, the Coyotes were listed at No. 22 in the country.
Weatherford was tied with Harcum College (Pennsylvania) for the No. 22 spot. Chipola College (Florida) was No. 1.
As of Jan. 18, the Coyotes were 13-2 overall and had won seven of their previous eight games. WC averaged 90.5 points per game and shot 52.2 percent from the field.
The WC women and men host Collin College on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 5 and 7 p.m. and Grayson College on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 2 and 4.
For the full NJCAA poll, visit www.njcaa.org/sports/mbkb/rankings/DI/index.
