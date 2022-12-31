The year of 2022 brought one of the most destructive wildfire seasons Texas had seen in more than a decade.
Texas A&M Forest Service and local fire departments responded to more than 11,000 wildfires for over 645,000 acres across the state. Of that, TAFS responded to more than 2,000 wildfires, accounting for 85% of the acres burned in 2022.
Among some of the largest in the state included the Dempsey Fire in Palo Pinto County, which began in late June. Crews battled for nearly two weeks to get the fire, which started about seven miles west of Mineral Wells, contained. It consumed more than 11,000 acres and threatened roughly 120 homes and 140 buildings, jumping the Brazos River in two places as it raced north toward Graford.
Four heat-related firefighter injuries were treated on scene, and no other injuries were reported. The final acreage of the Dempsey Fire was 11,598 acres.
Less than two weeks later, fire resources were deployed to Palo Pinto County to battle the 1148 Fire near Possum Kingdom Lake.
Officials determined its cause came from an open trash container of glass bottles, food and paper goods, which had been magnified by the sun to spark a flame and spread to nearby cedar trees.
Five homes and five outbuildings were destroyed by the fire, sized at 457 acres southeast of Graham.
Nearly three months later, another fire burned in the county, a result of a prescribed burn that had gotten out of control. Dubbed the Lazy Fire, it was suppressed in early October after burning 1,800 acres.
Dry vegetation and drought conditions were also the culprit behind the 6,700-acre Chalk Mountain Fire near Glen Rose in July, during which multiple homes and other properties were destroyed.
Throughout 2022, 402 agency personnel — including 307 firefighters and 95 wildlife management — and more than 4,450 out-of-state firefighters and support personnel responded to wildfires in Texas. About 130 aircraft also assisted with support, dropping more than 11 million gallons of retardant.
During that time, firefighters saved more than 8,000 homes in the path of wildfire. Many of those homes had the first layers of protection — defensible space and fire-resistant construction materials — before firefighters arrived.
Defensible space, the area around a home that has been cleared of vegetation and other combustible material to provide a barrier against a wildfire, is critical to improving the chances a home can survive a wildfire, said Erin O’Connor, Texas A&M Forest Service Public Information Officer.
“Property owners can make a major difference in the threat their homes face from wildfire by taking action well before a fire ever starts,” O’Connor said. “Anyone can make their home and community more fire resistant through landscaping and home maintenance techniques.”
Weldon Dent, Texas A&M Forest Service Fuels Specialist, said the area immediately surrounding the home is crucial in giving fire crews an advantage.
“What homeowners do in that first five feet around a home can make a difference,” Dent said, pointing to a home in Eastland County that survived a March wildfire that destroyed more than 100 structures.
With the state’s population continuing to expand and more homes being built on the outskirts of communities, fire officials say it’s critical for property owners to take the lead in preventing wildfires from turning catastrophic.
“As a direct result of a growing population, fluctuating weather patterns and changes in land use, the expanding threat of wildfires will continue to impact communities across Texas,” said Wes Moorehead, Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Chief. “As homeowners implement these proven mitigation measures, they are actively working to reduce structural ignitability and to provide a safe environment for firefighters to work. Texas A&M Forest Service is committed to working with communities, providing the necessary resources and information to empower people to reduce their risk from wildfire.”
Learn more about defensible space and fire-resistant landscaping at tfsweb.tamu.edu/ProtectYourHome.
