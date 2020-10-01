The Parker County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for any information leading to an arrest in a case of credit card abuse - elderly.
On July 30, an elderly female left her purse in a shopping cart at Walmart. The suspect removed the female's purse and then went on a shopping spree with her credit cards. The suspect appears to be a white male, has a tattoo on the inside of his right arm, and drives a dark colored Ford Excursion. The vehicle has a ladder on top and possible front quarter damage on the passenger side. Judging by the items the suspect fraudulently purchased, he is believed to work in the construction industry.
Weatherford investigators have no solid leads at this time and need the public's assistance to help identify the suspect in this case. Parker County Crime Stoppers has designated this theft as the Crime of the Week. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest or indictment of the individuals that perpetrated this crime.
If you have any information please contact Parker County Crime Stoppers at 817-599-5555 or 1-800-942-STOP, or visit the Parker County Crime Stoppers website at www.pccs.tips to learn more ways to submit a tip. Your information and identity will remain anonymous.
The offense committed was theft and credit or debit card abuse - elderly, which is a third degree felony and is punishable up to two years in State Jail and up to a $10,000 fine.
