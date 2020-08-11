Crime of the Week: Info sought in theft from Springtown City Park

Parker County Crimestoppers is seeking information regarding a theft at Springtown City Park.
Springtown PD officers were dispatched to the location, 500 Martin St., Aug. 1 in reference to the theft of a bronze plaque at the bathrooms near the Cartwright Pavilion.
The plaque is approximately 6 inches by 10 inches in size and states a dedication to the park. Officers subsequently located a second missing plaque from the pavilion adjacent to the bathrooms. This plaque states "James Cartwright Pavilion." This area of the park is located directly north of Brookshire's grocery store plaza. A third plaque was discovered missing on Aug. 7, from the Springtown Tabernacle. It is not known what the plaque stated.
Springtown detectives are looking for the public's assistance to help identify the suspect in this case. Parker County Crime Stoppers has designated this theft as the Crime of the Week. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest or indictment of the individuals that perpetrated this crime.
If you have any information please contact Parker County Crime Stoppers at 817-599-5555 or 1-800-942-STOP, or visit the Parker County Crime Stoppers website at www.pccs.tips to learn more ways to submit a tip. Your information and identity will remain anonymous.
The offense committed was theft of material aluminum/brass/bronze/copper, which is a state felony punishable by up to two years in jail and up to a $10,000 fine.
