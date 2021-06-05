The Weatherford Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution hosted their annual event last month at NorthSide Baptist Church in Weatherford.
The DAR Good Citizen Award recognizes a graduating senior from each of the seven high schools in Parker County for their outstanding character, leadership, service and patriotism demonstrated in their homes, schools and communities. Each student was selected by their high school to receive this honor.
This year’s recipients were: Carson Fronk, Aledo; Caleb Bowman, Brock; Madison Brenner, Millsap; Mollie Gilbert, Peaster; Lucy Ramirez, Poolville; Sayra Rivera, Springtown; and Avery Decker, Weatherford.
Since 1924, the Weatherford chapter has provided loans or scholarships annually to a deserving young man or woman to further their educational goals. This year, the chapter received applications from across the county from very deserving graduating seniors. The scholarship committee after much deliberation awarded scholarships to three Parker County high school seniors who plan to attend Weatherford College.
Chosen were Julia Davis of Springtown High School along with Sarah Back and Madelyn Ornelas, both of Poolville High School.
DAR is a women’s service organization with chapters in every state of the union and in many foreign countries. For membership, any woman 18 years of age or older, regardless of race, religion or ethnic background, who can prove lineal descent from a Patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership. If you are interested in learning more about DAR go online to www.dar.org or come to one of the meetings set at Northside Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. They meet on the fourth Tuesday of every month September through May.
