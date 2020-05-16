The Weatherford Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution has recognized the annual Good Citizens and scholarship winners from Parker County high schools.
The DAR was unable to host their annual luncheon in honor of these students because of the COVID-19 shutdown of schools and churches across the state. In spite of that, the Good Citizens received a certificate, a Good Citizen pin and a gift card in the mail. The Good Citizen Award recognizes a graduating senior from each of the seven high schools in Parker County for their outstanding character, leadership, service and patriotism demonstrated in their homes, schools and communities. Each student was selected by their high school to receive this honor. This year’s recipients were: Reagan Peterson - Aledo High School; Kathryn Hall - Brock High School; Stephanie Shaw - Millsap High School; Emily Hand - Peaster High School; Megan Brock - Poolville High School; Curtis Terry - Springtown High School; and Sydney Wolfenberger - Weatherford High School.
The Weatherford DAR Chapter has been providing a scholarship for deserving students since 1924. Their scholarship committee chose three students from the applications received from the seven Parker County high schools. These students will be able to use the scholarship at Weatherford College to further their educational goals. The recipients were: Breianna Parks - Aledo High School; MacKynlee McBride - Millsap High School; and Abriela Bailey - Peaster High School.
DAR is a women’s service organization with chapters in every state of the union and in many foreign countries. For membership, any woman 18 years of age or older, regardless of race, religion or ethnicity, who can prove lineal descent from a patriot of the American Revolution, is eligible for membership. If you are interested in learning more about DAR go online to www.dar.org or contact the local Weatherford Chapter through a message on their Facebook page.
