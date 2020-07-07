DA's office reviewing Mineral Wells stabbing case

Following the arrest of Montana Glenn Amburn, 27, of Mineral Wells, last month in a stabbing incident, the case has been sent to the Palo Pinto District Attorney’s Office for further review.
Amburn was arrested on June 10 following a stabbing at Mickey’s Pub, according to the Mineral Wells Police Department.
“Officers arrived and found a 33-year-old Black male suffering from multiple stab wounds,” according to the MWPD. “Witnesses related the suspect had made several racially offensive statements just before management at the bar began escorting him out. An altercation ensued with the bar’s manager as the suspect was led out of the bar.”
According to witnesses, Amburn continued to berate other patrons, including the Black male and his wife, and and stabbed the man as he intervened. Amburn was arrested on the charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and transported to the Palo Pinto County Jail.
“The case against Montana Amburn has been turned in to the DA’s office. That is where the decisions from here on out will be made,” Mineral Wells Police Lt. Darby Thomas said. “The FBI is involved and looking at the hate crime portion of the offense.”
At the time of the incident, the MWPD received a number of inquiries to charge Amburn with a hate crime.
“The criminal charge for the probable cause elements present is aggravated assault with a deadly weapon,” according to the MWPD. “In accordance with Texas Code of Criminal Procedure, Article 42.014, the designation of an offense being committed because of bias or prejudice is decided during the guilt/innocence phase of the criminal trial, not at the time of arrest.”
Palo Pinto District Attorney Kriste Burnett said the case has been received by her office.
“It will be reviewed and if it meets the elements for a felony criminal offense it will be presented to a grand jury for indictment,” Burnett said.
The man that was stabbed was transported to Palo Pinto General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
“Due to HIPAA all I can say about the condition of the victim is that he received medical attention and when we followed up he was physically recovering nicely,” Thomas said.
Amburn remains in the Palo Pinto County Jail on a $75,000 bond for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
