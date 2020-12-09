The city of Willow Park will hold a public hearing on Jan. 12 over its proposed stormwater utility rates to help fund drainage capital improvement projects.
City Engineer Derek Turner went over the proposed rates and gave examples of monthly costs at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
“The recommended rates that we had in the report that we presented was $5.50 per SFU, single-family unit, and that’s living area divided by 1,500 square feet,” Turner said. “Commercial is based on impervious area and the recommended rate for that was $5.50 per thousand square feet of impervious area.”
As an example, Turner said a 2,000-square-foot home based on that fee would be $7.33 per month. A 3,000-square-foot home would be $11 per month and a 4,000-square-foot home would be $14.67 per month. For 2,000 homes averaging 2,500 square feet, this would generate annual revenue for the city of $220,000.
“So what this fee will cover, this $7.33 for 2,000 square feet and whatnot, it’s going to be used for drainage projects and it’s confined to that. It’s not going to go to the general fund and it’s going to be based on the [capital improvement projects] that Derek has brought forth,” Willow Park City Manager Bryan Grimes said. “The thing that I think that’s going to drive home for the people watching is the increase in their utility bill. The reasoning for that is you do not have a revenue stream to take care of your drainage projects.”
Grimes added that the city is seeing an increase in drainage issues and one was brought up during the public comments portion of the meeting.
Tammy and Alan Cazares requested the city address drainage issues affecting their property on Fox Hunt Trail.
“Concrete swales have been added in a couple of places within the subdivision including [the neighbors'] property, which is the property upstream of ours. There are two major issues with the installation of the concrete swale has caused,” Tammy said. “One is the increased rate of water flow onto our right of way frontage, which causes water ponding from March to November on our right of way. The second issue is that the concrete swale facilitates yard waste purposely placed on the concrete swale to wash into our frontage.”
The couple said they had two meetings with city staff about the issues with no solution.
“We request the removal of the access buildup blocking the drainage from those illegal deposits and grass swale be re-sodded, and request the subdivision drainage be returned to the design conditions, which includes the removal of the concrete swale supported by the original engineering documents approved by the city,” Alan said.
Grimes said when the council approved a drainage project a couple of months ago, roughly 75% of the budgeted items were used up in one relatively small issue.
“We are seeing more and more drainage issues, as you heard in the public comment, and really the only way to take care of that is through a general fund and that’s really stretched thin as it is, so we see the need to take care of our drainage projects,” he said.
Turner said the stormwater impact fee is based strictly on impervious area and 1,000 square feet of impervious area equals one stormwater service unit.
“The stormwater fee is based on your capital improvement cost and some allowances that you have to meet by statute. In this case, based on the capital improvement cost that we had in the plan, the proposed fee was $34.74 per stormwater service unit,” Turner said. “For a commercial development, one-acre development with about 80% impervious cover — which would be somewhat typical — there would be an impact fee of $1,210.62. For a 50-acre single-family residential development with 50% impervious cover — also somewhat typical — the impact fee for the entire development would be $37,831.”
City Attorney Pat Chesser said staff and the council will need to look into any exemptions they may want to include besides three that are mandatory. The three mandatory exemptions are for property that already has a completely sufficient and privately-owned drainage system; property held and maintained in its natural state, undeveloped; and a subdivided lot that has not had any kind of structure built on it.
“We may exempt property owned by the state of Texas, property owned by the county, property owned by the city of Willow Park, property owned by the school district and property owned by religious organizations,” Chesser said. “So those are what we’ll have to decide.”
However, Turner said he would be careful in approving too many exceptions.
“Just keep in mind we’re a relatively small community and we don’t have huge acreage here to grow so for the amount of work that you have to do in the CIP, your customer base is pretty small,” he said.
The next steps will be to hold a public hearing on the stormwater utility rate fee, which will be during January's regular meeting and the council to form and approve an impact fee advisory council.
