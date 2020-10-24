Erin Davison was presented with the Weatherford College Presidential Service Award earlier this month by President Tod Allen Farmer during his annual Presidential Address.
Davidson, a 23-year employee of WC, is director of food services. She was both surprised and honored to receive the award for a job that she loves so much.
“My favorite thing about my job is having the opportunity to work with colleagues who are always so positive and motivated,” Davidson said. “We all support each other and work together to reach our ultimate goal of providing outstanding service to customers.”
That dedication to service is what made Davidson stand out when it was time to select this year’s award recipient.
“Service is one of the three pillars of the higher education mission of teaching, scholarship and service,” Farmer said. “Our integrity as an institution will be defined by how well we treat the least among us.”
Even before COVID-19 brought life on campus to a grinding halt, Davidson and her team tirelessly served a record number of meals to students, faculty, staff and community members who attended a multitude of events and civic club meetings on the WC campus.
“And then COVID hit,” Farmer said. “Erin and her team had the awesome responsibility of ensuring the food safety of all of our educational stakeholders. She provided special meals for the students residing in the residence halls. Erin and her team cleaned, re-cleaned and then cleaned again all the food preparation services.
“Erin never once complained about the incredible demands that were placed on her. She, like so many of you, simply rose to the occasion and got the job done.”
WC board member Lela Morris was also presented with a Presidential Core Value Coin at the event. Farmer began awarding the coins a year ago to those who exude the core values of a faith, hope and love along with the college’s launch of the Culture of Caring movement rooted in love.
Farmer said Morris has consistently demonstrated actions of love worthy of presidential acknowledgement as he noted the vast number of student events the former WC employee regularly attends from sporting events, fine art performances, commencement ceremonies, college trips, board meetings and academic conferences.
“Every event I attend, there is Lela Morris,” Farmer said. “Lela is a strong advocate for students, for faculty and staff, for our testing center and for all things Weatherford College.”
Farmer concluded his annual address by thanking the faculty and staff for their dedication during such a trying year.
“2020 has been a year of challenges,” he said. “I sincerely thank you for spending yourself in a worthy cause.”
