Deadliest roads: TxDOT reveals most common areas of fatalities

WEATHERFORD — There have been 91 wrecks that took at least one life on eight highways in Parker or Palo Pinto counties in the past five years.
Texas Department of Transportation data place Interstate 20 through Parker County as having been the most deadly from 2017 through 2021. The interstate was the site of 23 fatal wrecks, more than half of those occurring in the last two full years, TxDOT data mining revealed.
The least deadly road, almost surprisingly for its many sharp cuts and turns, was Farm-to-Market 4, where zero fatal crashes occurred during the past five years. The highway connects I-20 with Palo Pinto, the county seat.
Farm-to-Market 1189, running from I-20 at Brock and south to Lipan, was the scene of just one fatal wreck in the past five years, occurring in 2019.
As for county roads, which are not part of the TxDOT network, roads commissioners in the two counties reported few, if any, fatalities on their roads the past five years — with one exception.
Palo Pinto Precinct 1 Commissioner Gary Glover said he knew of one during that span, while Precinct 3 Commissioner Mike Pierce could not recall any.
In Parker County, Commissioner George Conley’s office reported four fatal wrecks on Church Road, a north-south county road southwest of Azle, in the past five years.
Conley had a blunt comment on the road with the heavenly name claiming so many lives.
“That road is not deadly if you drive the speed limit,” he replied to an email query about Church Road. “That road is not deadly if you are not drunk. If you have your head up your [expletive deleted], that road is DEADLY.”
The commissioner’s staff also reported some trouble spots at county road intersections with highways — four at Texas 199, two at Farm-to-Market 51 and one each at Farm-to-Market 730 and Farm-to-Market 2257.
The Weatherford Democrat looked at fatal auto accidents since 2017 along the following highway stretches:
• I-20 through Parker County;
• I-20 through Palo Pinto County;
• U.S. 180 through Parker County;
• U.S. 180 through Palo Pinto County;
• U.S. 281 through Palo Pinto County;
• Farm-to-Market 4 in Palo Pinto County;
• Farm-to-Market 920 in Parker County;
• Farm-to-Market 1189 in Parker County;
• Farm-to-Market 51 through Parker County;
• Texas 199 through Parker County.
“Any roadway, at any given time, can be a roadway where a fatality crash occurs,” Department of Public Safety Sgt. Richard Hunter said. “And it goes back to a variety of factors.”
This DPS region’s public information officer as well as its safety education officer, Hunter checked off a list of usual suspects in fatal wrecks: driving under impairment of a drug or alcohol; being distracted by people or electronic devices in the vehicle; driving drowsy, bad weather, a medical emergency; and mechanical failure.
Here’s another one:
“More recently I’m seeing, in the reports that I’m reading, and from talking to the troopers that are working the crashes, that more injuries are happening with an unrestrained driver or unrestrained passengers,” Hunter said. “We’re seeing more ejected people.”
The Texas Department of Transportation reports 2021 was the deadliest year to travel Lone Star State highways since 1981, with 4,701 fatalities.
A National Highway Traffic Safety Administration fact sheet adds that Lone Star highway deaths in 2020 came to 1.5 every 100 million miles driven, a nearly 19-percent rise from 1.26 in 2019.
Parker and Palo Pinto counties contributed their share, at least in part, by sheer population growth and the traffic volumes which tag along with it.
For instance, the 23 fatal wrecks on I-20 in Parker County contrast with seven along the interstate in Palo Pinto County since 2017.
Hunter said Aledo, Willow Park and Hudson Oaks residents hopping on and off I-20 account for much of the increased volume along that stretch. TxDOT traffic volume figures show 28,805 vehicles on I-20 west of Fort Worth and peaking at 29,622 at the Brock exit.
“You have triple the population in Parker County than you do in Palo Pinto County,” Hunter said. “So, your chances of having fatalities in Parker County (rise).”
Traffic on I-20 tapers to 22,267 by the time the road reaches the Stephens County line.
TxDOT’s 2020 District Traffic Web Viewer also shows 20,955 vehicles on U.S. 180 from the I-20 cutoff east of Weatherford to 11,657 just east of Mineral Wells.
The highway to the west of Mineral Wells carries 20,793 vehicles daily, but traffic volume sinks to 656 near Palo Pinto and rebounds slightly to 1,250 at the Stephens County line.
Volumes similarly start high on Texas 199, the Jacksboro Highway, at 40,356 crossing the Ten Mile Bridge across Lake Worth. The traffic load is 13,844 at Springtown, and 5,229 at the Wise County line.
And Farm-to-Market 51 sees 4,020 on the north tip of Weatherford, dropping to 434 daily vehicles about four miles south of the Wise County Line.
South of Weatherford, the road welcomes 10,827 vehicles before splitting with U.S. 171, where traffic volume trails to 6,475 at the Hood County line.
Hunter said the last time no one died on a Texas highway was on Nov. 7, 2000. He also noted an irony in that automobile deaths are rising despite car safety improvements such as airbags, anti-lock brakes, rear cameras, lane departure alert and traction control systems.
“But the numbers of those dying haven’t seemed to go down,” he said. “So, what changed? There’s one big change that’s been made is that more people have cellular devices or mobile devices in their vehicle now. And that’s a big distraction. … Drivers actually focusing on driving helps.”
Don’t blame the roads, he added.
“TxDOT is amazing,” he said, noting the Texas Department of Transportation’s efforts to enhance highway safety — concrete barriers blocking vehicles from crossing interstate medians, rumble strips along center stripes and highway shoulders, other enhancements. “If the road was a bad road, then every time a crash would clear … you would expect to immediately have another crash.”
TxDOT continues to schedule highway improvements under the heading of safety enhancement.
Much of U.S. 281, from five miles north of I-20 to the Jack County line, is being rebuilt as a so-called super-2 highway — two-lane highways that include occasional passing lanes.
The highway department recently finished repaving Farm-to-Market 920 from Ric Williamson Memorial Highway to Texas 199.
TxDOT reports that work on FM 920, better known locally as the Peaster Highway, included building a left-turn lane, expanding the school zone in Peaster, upgrading guardrails and adding rumble strips and raised pavement markers to the outside lane at chosen sites.
A center median cable barrier also was added to U.S. 199 from Springtown to Azle.
An upcoming project will add turn lanes on Farm-to-Market 3325 at Old Weatherford Road, between Willow Park and Fort Worth. Once that is done, the department plans to install a traffic light where those roads meet. A traffic light also is planned at Farm-to-Market 3325 at Morning Mist Trail.
And this summer, work is scheduled to repave U.S. 180 from Pollard Creek to Farm-to-Market 1821. That job will include upgrades to traffic lights.
Highway patrol troopers and all first responders are well-served by developing the ability to compartmentalize when working a wreck scene.
“Obviously, each trooper is their own individual, and they have their own way of approaching that scene, or dealing with it afterward,” Hunter said. “But in the (DPS Training) Academy, we start getting training in how to deal with crisis situations like that. You still have a job to do. You’re doing your job, but at the same time, for me, I’m also thinking about that person at that fatality — if I or one of the officers is going to have to go to the family and tell them they’ve lost a loved one.”
Troopers, who step into plenty of stressful situations aside from bad wreck scenes, have access to peer counseling programs as well as psychological and psychiatric counseling.
“Seeing that (wreck site) is obviously traumatic, and I’m thankful for those programs available from the department,” the trooper said, “I also look to my faith.”
He also finds himself repeating a mantra every first responder knows well — just slow down.
“And we have to keep saying it,” he said. “But it’s true. If you slow down, if you give yourself more room from vehicles near you, then you drive to the road conditions.”
Hunter also offered to help drivers with regular children passengers master child safety seats. His number is 940-325-6903 ext. 4.
“We can help them out,” he said. “And if there’s business, civic groups or organizations — schools, driving schools — that would like to have a trooper come talk to them about safe driving behaviors … they can call me as well.”
