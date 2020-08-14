The payment deadline for the fall semester at Weatherford College is less than a week away, and administrators are encouraging students to make sure payment plans for tuition, fees and housing are in place or bills are paid in full by Tuesday, Aug. 18.
Students who wish to spread payments over several months can do so by making an initial 25 percent down payment followed by three remaining payments in September, October and November. Payment plans are processed through the student’s Coyote Connect account.
Payments may be made with cash, check and credit card in person at the WC Business Office. Online payments must be completed via Coyote Connect.
“Students with pending financial aid need to check their accounts on Coyote Connect to see if they still owe a balance or if their financial aid has been processed,” said Beth Wetsel, accounts receivable manager. “If the aid is anticipated, it will adjust the balance due. If the aid is not eligible, they need to contact the Financial Aid Office.”
Students expecting a refund should select their refund choice in Coyote Connect as well.
“A student can receive refunds for various reasons,” Wetsel said. “If a student is due a refund, the most efficient way to receive their refund is by the student’s choice of direct deposit. They must set up a new direct deposit refund account in the new Colleague system through Coyote Connect.”
Also, students may use financial aid to purchase books in the campus bookstore as long as their financial aid is completed, awarded and they have extra money remaining after tuition and fees are paid.
The WC Business Office is open Thursday, Aug. 13., from 7:45 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and resumes regular hours the week of August 17 of 7:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays.
For more information from the Business Office, email bocs@wc.edu or call 817-598-6265. Financial Aid can be reached at finaid@wc.edu or 817-598-6295.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.