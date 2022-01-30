Texans have until Monday to register to vote in the March 1 party primaries, Parker and Palo Pinto county elections administrators reported.
“We’ll be here from 8 (a.m.) to 5 (p.m.),” Parker County Elections Administrator Crickett Miller said, referring to the office at 1112 Santa Fe Drive.
Voters in either county also can download voter registration applications off the Texas Secretary of State’s website, at votetexas.gov/register. However, mailed applications must be postmarked by Monday or they are not valid.
“It has to be postmarked, Jan. 31,” Miller said.
She added that voters who have moved since the last election can update their registration on the state website.
“And they don’t have to print it out and mail it in,” she said.
Palo Pinto residents have a couple of options to register to vote. Elections Administrator Laura Watkins said her office, in the stone building directly southeast of the courthouse in Palo Pinto, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.
Mineral Wells residents also can fill out and leave applications, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday at the Poston’s building downtown, at 109 N. Oak Ave.
“They can call us,” Watkins added.
That number is 940-659-1217.
The number in Parker County is 817-598-6185.
Both administrators reported steady registrations this election cycle, with about 110,000 registered voters in Parker County and 18,940 in Palo Pinto County.
The March ballot includes races for county judge, sheriff, two of four county commissioner seats, and assorted justice of the peace and court at law benches.
Early voting runs Feb. 14 to Feb. 25.
