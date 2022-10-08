Deadline to vote in the Nov. 8 election is Tuesday, as elections administrators in Parker and Palo Pinto counties report healthy interest in the November midterms.
And elections offices in both counties will be closed on Monday for Columbus Day.
"It picks up daily," Parker County Elections Administrator Cricket Miller said of the pace of registrations.
Miller's deputy in direct charge of voter registration also reported Parker County might be following a national trend of women registering more than men. There are more women registered, but the deputy was unsure if that was a new phenomenon.
National news outlets have been reporting increased numbers of women signing up to vote in the wake of the Supreme Court's June ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, the case that declared women have the right to abortion.
Miller's office reported 115,312 registered voters as of Thursday afternoon.
In Palo Pinto County, Elections Administrator Laura Watkins said Thursday there were 19,367 people registered to vote.
She added that there will be a voter registration booth at the Crazy Water Festival on Saturday.
"Otherwise, they can register here in our office the last day," Watkins said.
The elections office for Palo Pinto County is now in Mineral Wells. Watkins' office recently moved with other county functions to the renovated Bank of America building at 100 SE Sixth St., the corner of Sixth and SE First Street.
"It's on the second floor," Watkins added.
Watkins had not observed any uptick in women joining her voter roll.
"No, I don't think so," she replied to that question. "We would've noticed."
Early voting for the Nov. 8 election begins Oct. 24 and runs through Nov. 4.
Visit www.votetexas.gov/register-to-vote to register online.
Midterm elections will take place Tuesday, Nov. 8 and there will no longer be drive-through and 24-hour voting options. Those voting by mail will need to provide further proof of ID and there will be new requirements for people assisting elderly or those with disabilities who are voting. Election officials are no longer allowed to send unsolicited vote-by-mail application forms to voters.
In the Texas primaries in March, roughly 13% of mail ballots were discarded primarily due to the requirements that now ask those voting by mail to include an ID number on the ballot's carrier envelope. Many voters had been unaware of the new requirement or just did not complete it properly.
Since the primaries, the state has modified the envelope to highlight more clearly the section requiring the ID number. Mail-in-ballot voters must now provide ID on both the application and the return carrier envelope for their completed ballot.
Those who assist someone else in filling out a ballot at the polls must sign a form disclosing their relationship to the voter. They also must recite an oath stating that they did not pressure or coerce the voter into choosing them as their assistant.
A census, which takes place every 10 years, collects data which determines the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives. On April 26, 2021, the Census Bureau released the 2020 census apportionment results and due to big demographic changes some states lost congressional seats and some gained seats.
Texas is one of six states to gain seats, and the only one to gain more than one seat. Also, a new redistricting plan has changed the boundaries of some state legislative and U.S. congressional districts and may affect which candidates appear on your ballot. Visit www.votetexas.gov for more information.
Voting options for the midterm election includes:
• Mail-in voting: Mail-in ballots (formerly called absentee ballots) are available only to registered voters who are 65 or older, are sick or have a disability, are incarcerated but otherwise eligible, or will be out of their home county on Election Day and during the early voting period.
• Early in-person voting: Early in-person voting is available from Monday, Oct. 24, to Friday, Nov. 4, for the general election.
• In-person voting on Election Day: The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
