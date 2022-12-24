WEATHERFORD — Lonnie Watson’s family had always lived “out in the bushes,” as he calls it, but when they relocated to Brock, a new Christmas tradition began.
“Once we bought this place, my wife and my mother said, ‘Let’s start putting up Christmas lights,’” Watson said of his property in the 2200 block of Dennis Road.
That effort began 12 years ago, with hours of work and money invested. When it began to take its toll, Watson had considered taking a break, but a handwritten note in his mailbox changed all that.
“It was on a purple piece of cardboard paper, no stamp, and written by a kid in pink crayon,” he said. “It read, ‘Y’all have the purdyest lights in Brock. Thank you, Clara.’
“I still have that note, and there was no way I could stop after that.”
When his mom was diagnosed with terminal cancer earlier this year, Watson began getting his Christmas lights up a little earlier than normal.
“In November, I went into the house and said, ‘Mom, I got them done.’ She couldn’t get outside and the only thing she could do was open the curtain, look out and smile.
“She died nine days later, but at least she got to see them.”
And one day after his mother’s passing, a new piece of mail greeted Watson — a Christmas card from a resident who said their children look forward to his lights every year.
This year’s display at the Watson house is the biggest one yet. More than 50,000 lights loop around the buildings, trees and steel figurines, including a snowman, reindeer with Santa’s sleigh and a gingerbread house with gingerbread kids, fashioned to resemble Watson’s own grandchildren. The white deer that adorn the front yard were favorites of Watson’s mother.
Further down, a blinking red and green “Merry Christmas” greets visitors, with 4-foot-tall letters hung up on the side of the building. Watson made those, too, using metal square tubing.
The work “is hard on us, but if it just makes one person smile...” Watson said. “This is a rough world right now.”
Spreading that same Christmas cheer to others is a motivation of Will Montgomery’s as well.
Every evening around 5:30 p.m., Montgomery’s property, in the 1400 block of E. Bankhead Highway in Weatherford, lights up with a massive tree and star at 36-feet high, wreaths, prop snow that he purchased from Canada, and a snow globe with Santa and Mrs. Claus, made by his wife, inside.
“I wanted to have the biggest tree in Texas, but somebody in Austin got me by two feet,” he said. “This year is a winter wonderland theme. We had The Grinch and Whoville for a couple of years, and that was a big hit. We may have to bring that back again.”
For now, visitors will have to “settle” on pulling off to the side of Bankhead and tuning in to to 103.1 on their car radio stations to catch the light show timed with Christmas music.
Montgomery had to wire an outdoor panel to split enough circuits (and 285 extension cords) to wire FM transmitters and 96 different stations in order to synchronize the tunes and the lights.
A new feature this year is a movie screen fastened to the backyard fence, and a projector in Montgomery’s driveway. Visitors can catch some Christmas clips while tuning in to another radio station for the audio.
“Where else anymore can you load up your kids and go do something for free, just you and your kids, and not have to get out if it’s cold?” he said. “There’s nothing commercial, nothing profitable, just good old American fun.”
Another yearly favorite is the home of Jeff and Donna Edwards, at 1800 Newberry Road in Millsap, where inflated Santas, “Toy Story” characters, snowmen, The Grinch and an impressive collection of Mickeys and Minnies grace the yard. Viewers who get there after dark are also treated to synchronized lights and music.
“Come again, it just keeps growing!” said Edwards.
While preferences such as inflatables or not, colored lights or white and Christmas characters of choice differ among homes, one thing the owners all have in common is the feedback from people who reach out and express appreciation for the display.
“The kids are fun, because they believe in Santa, but the most enthusiastic are some of the elderly,” Montgomery said. “When the nursing homes make their rounds, you see the travel buses stopping and people smiling.”
Watson has had a plethora of visitors, from Brock cheerleaders to two elderly women on their way to church stop by and ask if they can take a picture with the lights.
“It don’t make no difference if you’re 6 years old or 96 years old,” he said. “Even with this bad hip and all, I’m going to do it again.”
The homeowners said they plan to keep their displays up through at least New Year’s, and visitors are more than welcome to come view for themselves.
