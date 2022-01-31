It has 18 legs, nine faces and a heart as big as Texas — call it the Greenwood Nine.
That’s how many unpaid firefighters rushed to more than 100 calls each during 2021, according to Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department Chief Rod Bass.
“What’s most important is what this team is and how dedicated they are and what they do for this community,” Bass said, sitting in the fire station recently with the volunteers who heeded the call 100 or more times last year and show no signs of slowing down. “We sure couldn’t make it without them.”
Formed in 1966, the Greenwood VFD answers calls in a 36.5-square mile radius just west of Weatherford. It’s 21 members range from 17 years to 73 years old.
Greenwood is one of three VFDs, along with Cool-Garner and Millsap, comprising Parker County’s Emergency Services District No. 7.
Greenwood responders answered 786 calls in 2021, up 32 percent from the previous year’s 521 calls.
“Volunteers train diligently for these calls, whether they get a handful of calls a year, or hundreds or thousands,” said Sarah Lee, CEO of the National Volunteer Fire Council. “In doing so, they are saving lives and property. Volunteers are responding to these calls and, in many cases, putting their own lives in danger — all out of passion for the job.”
There is no time for fear to creep up on the race to a fire or car crash.
“We’re focusing on what we’re going to do when we get there,” eight-year veteran Adam Duckworth said.
And while the job, by its nature, takes the men and women on the force to some awful scenes, camaraderie draws the volunteers to the station for training exercises on second and fourth Thursdays each month, and to monthly business meetings at 7 p.m. every second Tuesday.
“We train all the time,” said Peyton Reed, 17, who studies fire science at Weatherford High School where she’s a senior who aspires to her paramedic certification. “Ever since I was little, I always wanted to be a firefighter. And I want to make it a career.”
The job has its rewards.
Dion Dragoo, who with 202 calls leads the Greenwood Nine, recalled saving the ashes of a man’s father from a burning home.
Three-year volunteer Keith Gale said it’s rewarding to save somebody’s pet, and Duckworth added it’s a good feeling to free someone trapped in a wrecked vehicle.
“When we get done, we can see our finished product,” Assistant Chief Greg Garcia said. “It just feels good to do a good job for our neighbors.”
Garcia said his volunteer work worries his wife, Lisa, more than it frightens him.
“She always says, ‘Make sure you come home,’” he said.
“Mine used to worry about it,” 21-year crew member John Sharp said, referring to his late wife, Dorthy.
“We worry about John all the time,” Garcia said. “But now we’re keeping an eye on him. We’re his extended family.”
Garcia said three out of every four firefighters in America are volunteers. And they are getting harder to find at the same time Parker and surrounding counties are seeing an upsweep in population and home construction.
“As the population grows out here we will need more volunteers,” he said. “And it’s hard to get them, because volunteerism is down across the country.”
Chief Bass said the average age of the Greenwood volunteers is 45.
“We need some younger people — firefighters and EMS people,” he said.
Anyone interested in joining the force is welcome to come to one of the Tuesday evening meetings. The station is at 1418 Greenwood Cut-Off Road in Weatherford.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.