The owner of a Confederate monument, located on the lawn of the Parker County Courthouse, claims county officials wanted the monument moved but did not want to vote on it out of concern for getting re-elected.
Dorothy Norred, president of the United Daughters of the Confederacy, said she was told by a commissioners court member before a July 30 meeting that “they knew if they voted for it to be moved, they would not get re-elected to their position and if they did not have to vote, everyone would be happy with them and they could put the blame on me for moving it.”
Commissioners court unanimously voted to keep the monument in its place, 5-0, at the July 30 meeting.
Norred declined to name that individual.
All four commissioners Steve Dugan (Precinct 4), Larry Walden (Precinct 3), Craig Peacock (Precinct 2) and George Conley (Precinct 1) denied the claim, saying the only discussions they had had were in court.
“I have not heard that, that’s a lie,” Conley told the Weatherford Democrat. “I know all the commissioners and they’ve never said that. I’m talking about commissioners, I’m not talking about Judge Deen — it’s a lie.”
“I would say that to be a false statement for myself. I was just re-elected for one thing,” Walden added.
Parker County Judge Pat Deen also denied Norred’s claims, saying he couldn’t begin to identify who the individual would be and does not believe it.
“I have not had any discussions with any of the commissioners about it. Obviously, that would violate the open meetings act,” Deen said. “The only time the commissioners court has discussed this was on two different occasions — one which we allowed speakers to speak and then the second one to have the two representatives of the daughters of the confederacy come up and speak about this — and then we took a vote on it. It has not been discussed any other time outside of that courtroom.”
The commissioners court met on June 22 to discuss the removal of the Confederate statue as requested by the local chapter of the UDC, but no action was taken because of the question of the statue’s ownership.
After ownership of the Texas UDC was confirmed, a notice for a special meeting of the commissioners court was called for July 30 to discuss and/or take action on the statue.
The day before the meeting, Deen told the Democrat that once the UDC had funds to move it, it was every intention of them to move the statue, adding that it was earmarked to be moved and the county had been informed of that in writing.
“This [meeting] will be to agree and approve that the statue can remain on the premise until the daughters of the confederacy — through donations, fundraising, whatever they do — has the funds to remove it from the property,” Deen said at the time.
However, that was not what happened at the July 30 commissioners court meeting. Norred told commissioners there seemed to be “a misunderstanding because they think I want to move it, which I don’t,” which was followed by the commissioners’ unanimous vote.
The intent of the July 30 meeting was to provide updates, Deen told the Democrat.
“At that point, the daughters of the confederacy’s president or their board or whatever, changed their mind and wanted the court to vote on it for whatever reason that was,” Deen said. “Their original intent was not to move it, but given the fact that it could get destroyed or hurt or damaged, their intent changed for them to begin looking at making preparations to move the statue. I think the concern of it being damaged is what led to them to change their mind, but I have in writing a correspondence from them that their intent was to move the statue.”
Conversations between Deen and Norred took place in early July, according to documents obtained by the Democrat, regarding potential sites for the monument, including the Doss Heritage and Culture Center.
“I had asked a couple of places in Weatherford if they would like to display it, but they gave me very lame excuses why they would not be able to do that,” Norred said. “I had a lady in Weatherford who offered to keep the monument on her property until we found a place that it could be displayed. There was also a possibility of moving it to another location in the city.”
In a July 15 email from Norred to Deen, Norred said the lady would be contacting him about the location for the monument.
“She lives in Weatherford so it will be easier for you to communicate with her,” according to Norred’s email. “The property owners of the site we are wanting to move the monument to will first have to pour a concrete slab to place the monument on. I have asked them to work with you on the timeline for doing all this.”
But Deen said the person who owned the property never contacted the county.
“There was a correspondence in writing that notes that there was somebody that owns property that will be contacting us for the plans for that, and that never happened,” Deen said. “That they had selected a piece of private property — never disclosed where — that it was going to go on and a slab was being poured was the last I heard about it.”
In an email on July 20, Deen told a county resident, “We will be issuing a press release shortly on the statue regarding its removal.”
The press release was drafted on July 23, and included statements from Norred, but was never released to the public.
“We have plans to have the Confederate monument at the Parker County Courthouse moved to another location where it will be cared for and preserved,” according to Norred’s statement in the release. “The new site must be prepared before the monument can be moved and placed on the property. We are diligently working to have it moved as soon as possible.”
Deen said the document was not released because he didn’t want to get into the middle of something that really is the business of the UDC.
“It was their intent to move it, we really had no legal precedent either way to stop or to keep it or tell them to take it. As we understood, their intent was to take it and move it and it became a funding issue on how that was going to be done,” Deen said. “We were not going to be part of that because legally we could not nor would we use taxpayer money to move that statue to private property.”
Norred said an individual on the commissioners court assured her the county would help in securing funds to move the monument, and that the UDC does not have the funds budgeted to move monuments.
“We would have to fundraise and I do not know what the cost would be,” she told the Democrat. “A good guess would be around $15,000 to $25,000.”
Deen did not respond to emails from residents inquiring what it would cost to move the monument, according to records.
Deen told the Democrat that he had heard there was an outside source that was willing to help fund it, but didn’t know anything more than that.
“The last we heard was a slab was being poured and it was going to moved and they needed funding to do it,” Deen said. “There was an outside source that was willing to help fund it, I don’t know if he was going to fund all of it, but that’s at least what we had heard and I don’t know anymore than that.
“We never gave a direction either way — ‘It’s your statue, tell us what you want to do with it.’”
County Attorney John Forrest said under the Texas Constitution, the county cannot use public funds for a private purpose.
“Since we don’t own the statue and there was an initial request to move it by the daughters of the confederacy to private property, [it] would have created a problem using public funds,” Forrest said.
According to a text conversation the day before the July 30 meeting, Deen asked an individual if he would be opposed if the statue was moved to a cemetery.
“I just simply said there was a discussion or comment made about it, of an interest of it going to a cemetery rather than private property and I don’t know any more than that,” Deen said. “I don’t know who brought it up, whether it was the daughters of the confederacy, whether it was a resident, but that got brought up to us and we weren’t driving that, we were not like trying to find a home for it because it never was voted on.”
Forrest said moving the monument to public property would be a gray area.
“If it were moved to another public location, you could probably work with whatever entity owned that particular piece of property and we’d have to legally research that to see how that could take effect,” Forrest said. “At that point I think [the county] might have an obligation to potentially accept a donation or have [the statue] donated to them — or another public entity, not necessarily the county, whomever was receiving it — to make everything work properly.”
Deen said his vote on July 30 was based on feedback from constituents and how the issue was approached.
“I have spoken three times with the NAACP in talking about several different things — housing options, looking at different issues that surround our community — and that statue was never brought up,” Deen said. “There’s a lot of great leaders in this community we’re blessed to have, and to go with this with the approach that’s been taken, I think people are fed up with it. There was a vote, it was a 5-0 vote, and it’s time to move on, that’s it.”
Although the Confederate statue is owned by the UDC, the commissioners court as a whole controls the use of county property, Forrest said. “[They could] request the daughters of the confederacy to move it.”
