Matthew Woodcock, 11, has always wanted to be a sheriff’s deputy.
He recently met Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier at a community event and was captivated by him. Last week, Authier arranged to make Woodcock’s dream come true.
“It’s a rarity in our profession to be a part of making a child’s dream come true,” Authier said. “Our staff was eager to play their parts to see him smile. This will be a day we all remember for years to come.”
Woodcock was treated to a full tour of the sheriff’s office grounds and department, wearing a Parker County Junior Sheriff’s uniform.
Patrol Sgt. Gerry Olson arranged for dispatch to communicate with Woodcock — now known by radio number P100.
Deputy Joe Owens, Woodcock’s law enforcement partner for the day, showed him the bells, whistles, lights and sirens during a ride in a patrol car. Owens also taught Woodcock how to properly respond in code to telecommunicators in the dispatch system, where they responded to a “call” of his choice — a potato theft.
“I love potatoes!” Woodcock called over the radio before telecommunicators responded.
“It was fun to see how excited he was,” said Sgt. Gerry Olson.
Owens said he was happy to be named as P100’s shift partner.
“It made my day to see his face light up,” he said.
Matthew said his favorite siren wail was also Authier’s favorite. The sheriff, who retired from the Texas Rangers, presented P100 with a Texas Ranger challenge coin and explained how Texas Rangers badges are made from 1947 and 1948 Mexican five peso coins. He also gave Woodcock a copy of his first call-out report.
Parker County Jail Administrator Ron King showed Woodcock vintage shackles, handcuffs and skeleton keys, and outlined the daily operations of the jail before presenting him with a correctional officer’s ball cap, which Woodcock proudly wore throughout the rest of the day.
