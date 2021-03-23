Distinguished: MWISD educator named Administrator of the Year

A Mineral Wells’ Executive Director of Special Programs Natalie Griffin was recently named the Texas Association of School Librarians 2021 Administrator of the Year.
TASL is a division of the Texas Library Association, and which annually recognizes an administrator who is a champion of both libraries and librarians and who advocates for the students served by libraries.
Griffin was nominated by Lead High School Librarian Cathy Hammond for being a champion of both libraries and librarians and ultimately, an advocate for the students served in this capacity, TASL Committee Chair Valeria Tagoe said. “Ms. Hammond documented her commitment to library staffing and funding, technology and innovation, reading and building ties between the libraries in Mineral Wells ISD and the surround community.
“It is with great pleasure that we recognize Natalie Griffin as our 2021 Administrator of the Year.”
MWISD Superintendent John Kuhn said the description of Griffin’s behind-the-scenes work fits perfectly.
“It makes me happy for her to be honored for all she quietly does for literacy, our kids and the town of Mineral Wells,” he said. “And the proof of her effective work and that of our amazing librarians can be seen in our libraries every day across the district.”
Griffin will be recognized at the TASL Awards presentation during the Texas Library Association conference in late April.
