District courts postponing jury trials, court appearances

Along with many other procedural changes during the COVID-19 situation, the Parker County District Courts announced they will be postponing jury trials and other court appearances.
“I know that the courts are being advised to avoid large docket settings, which would fill the court with defendants and attorneys sitting elbow-to-elbow,” Assistant District Attorney Jeff Swain said. “We will continue to represent the state of Texas and the people of Parker County when the judges schedule our cases.”
According to a memorandum sent out by 415th District Court Judge Graham Quisenberry on Wednesday, non-jury dockets scheduled for the weeks of March 23-20 and April 6-13 will continue.
“If parties, witnesses and/or counsel are uncomfortable with personally appearing in court because of current health concerns, such personal appearances will not be required,” according to the memorandum. “For this limited time, the court will proceed with uncontested matters by submission of affidavits or written stipulation of evidence.If personal appearance is not viable. Criminal dockets for this time period are cancelled, subject to rescheduling except for arraignments which will be managed by remote video, by mail (unrepresented defendants on bond) or by waiver (defendants represented by counsel).”
According to the document, plea negotiations may occur remotely between counsel and the court encourages cooperation in order to avoid future docket crowding.
According to 43rd District Court Coordinator Jolene DuBoise, Judge Craig Towson has also taken measures to reduce in-person proceedings.
“Judge Towson has been working diligently since the week of March 2 to take precautions to reduce the size of our dockets. He has offered to conduct telephonic hearings in civil and family law cases in lieu of personal appearances. He is accepting affidavits for default and non-contested matters therefore eliminating those court appearances,” DuBoise said. “Judge Towson informed attorneys and bondsmen last week that all appearances in criminal cases that can be waived, shall be waived so less people are congregating at the District Courts Building in an effort to limit exposure of COVID-19.”
Swain said as of Wednesday morning, the District Attorney’s Office continues to operate normally, for the most part.
“Since our work is limited to felonies and juvenile offenders, nearly all of our work is in Parker County’s two district courts. We have been talking with judges of those courts and understand that they are monitoring the advisories being promulgated by national and state officials and medical professionals, and will take appropriate precautions,” Swain said. “We had a jury trial setting in the 415th District Court on March 30 that was canceled. We have also had a couple of cases scheduled for hearings that were continued due to witness travel problems resulting from COVID-19.”
DuBoise said Towson also recommended a system to limit exposure to inmates.
“He spoke with [Parker County] Sheriff Larry Fowler and recommended implementing a system to arraign defendants in the jail so that they are not transported and thereby limiting exposure to inmates as well as county employees,” DuBoise said. “Sheriff Fowler was very accepting and eager to oblige and has immediately taken action to begin this process. Judge Towson realizes this is a very fluid situation that none of us have experienced before. He will continue to monitor the situation and as more facts are gathered, our procedures will change accordingly.”
Fowler said video conferencing is not a new concept to Texas, but is new to the way Parker County processes each inmate appearance.
“We are moving forward in expediting the process to installing the video conferencing,” Fowler said. “Our current court facilities have limited space and this will greatly cut down on the need to transport inmates to and from court proceedings. We are looking forward to providing the most efficient and safe environment for all members of the court, our correctional officers and inmates.”
The new system is expected to be installed following the approval from the Parker County commissioners court and will be utilized by all participating county courts at law, justices of the peace and district judges.
