October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Parker County is seeking donations to construct and maintain a victims memory garden in downtown Weatherford.
“There was a little corner lot over where we have the Christmas trees and it’s a nice little space — it’s 20 [feet] by 20 [feet] — and it’s on county property. It’s in a high-traffic area for people who go through downtown,” Parker County Victim Assistance Coordinator Lisa Mehrhoff said. “I would very much like to turn that into a victim garden — a memory garden if you will — a place that acknowledges victims of violent crime and a space that further shows where we stand as far as our support of victims of those crimes.
Mehrhoff said she approached the Parker County Master Gardeners with the idea and they “jumped on board,” providing drawings and recommendations with the types of plants that could go there. She said her goal is to get the garden started, if not substantially completed, during October as a nod to Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The garden will be at the corner of Dallas and York avenues.
“It is a great honor to be working with the county attorney’s office in such a way,” Parker County Extension Agent Jay Kingston, who oversees the master gardeners, said. “Our master gardeners are wonderful in working with groups to help design memorial landscapes like this one. I look forward to seeing this garden implemented to honor the victim’s of domestic violence and hopefully bring awareness to the problem and encourage people to get involved.”
The garden was presented to the Parker County commissioners court Monday morning and County Attorney John Forrest said the garden wouldn’t interfere with any events that occur in that portion of Historic Downtown Weatherford.
“The proposal that we were looking at would be a bench or maybe two benches where individuals could sit, but that wouldn’t interfere with anything the county currently uses it for,” Forrest said. “We would look for donations, so we’re not looking at any cost to the county and there is water located there so we should be able to keep those plants alive when we put them in.”
The commissioners unanimously approved the county attorney’s office to seek donations to construct and maintain the garden along with approval to proclaim October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Parker County.
“I think the reason it’s important for us to acknowledge it locally is because our county is making such incredible strides in services to victims of domestic violence,” Mehrhoff said. “We’re being recognized by other agencies throughout the state. I’m very proud of our stand and I thank [the commissioners court] for acknowledging it this month with our proclamation.”
In addition, the placing of life-size cutouts from Freedom House to display domestic violence victims’ stories in county offices was also approved.
“Annually, Freedom House chooses to participate with the county by placing life-size cutouts of women, men, children and stories attached to these cutouts of domestic violence events that have happened throughout the state of Texas,” Merhoff said. “Some of them are local, some of them are throughout the state, but the cutouts are extremely moving and people comment a lot about it and it’s great when we can have them in very public places like our annex and our courthouse and our offices.”
In an effort to further assist victims of violence, the county was able to acquire a female black lab named East through Service Dogs Inc. back in December of 2018 to calm victims during courtroom testimony.
“We are constantly looking for ways to help victims here in Parker County — new programs, grants,” Forrest said. “East was one of our major projects and that has been 100% successful and our victims are very appreciative of having the ability to have a co-mate when they’re in court.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.