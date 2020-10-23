Donations accepted for family of killed motorcyclist

Hard-working and loving life are the words Marie Rollins used to describe her son, Zakary King, who was killed while driving his motorcycle Wednesday after a vehicle failed to yield to him.
Rollins said King, 21, a Mineral Wells resident, was very outgoing.
“He always lived life and loved fishing — he loved rebel flags and would tell you like it is whether that was what you wanted to hear or not. He was all about how it is,” Rollins, also a resident of Mineral Wells, said. “He loved his [three] children more than anything in this world, he loved his soon-to-be wife, and he had a good life. He lived a good, full life and was a very, very hard worker.”
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the wreck occurred Wednesday evening at the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 920 and Sharla Smelley Road in Parker County. A Chevrolet pickup, towing a trailer, was traveling east on Sharla Smelley Road and attempted to make a left turn onto FM 920. The driver of the pickup failed to yield to the right-of-way to King, who was on his Kawasaki motorcycle traveling southbound on FM 920. King struck the pickup and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Because of King’s unexpected death, the family is now accepting donations to help pay for his funeral expenses.
“We don’t like to ask for help, but with something so sudden and the amount so big, there’s no way we could do it,” Rollins said.
A GoFundMe account was set up for King with a goal of $1,000 and although the donations have exceeded that amount, Rollins said it’s been hard to get the money.
“They’re doing it in small increments at a time so it may take up to two weeks to get all of the money off and we really can’t wait that long. It was something that we had never done before, so we tried it and now it’s going to take us longer to get the money off than what it was worth,” Rollins said. “We only put $1,000 [as the goal] because we did learn from someone that if you put a high goal like the amount we actually needed and you didn’t reach that goal, nobody would get anything.”
Rollins said the cost for the service is a total of $4,500 and that donations can be made directly to her Venmo account, @Marie-Rollins, or to the Baum-Carlock-Bumgardner Funeral Home in Mineral Wells.
“Venmo would be the preferred method for me,” Rollins said. “I added it all up [Thursday] night from what we had on the GoFundMe plus what people have brought me in cash, what they’ve given on Venmo, and I believe we have about $3,000. But we can’t really count on the full amount that was coming off GoFundMe. I appreciate everyone that has donated so far.”
Rollins said her son was loved and will be greatly missed.
“He was, in my opinion, taken too soon but at the same time God has a plan and Zakary has fulfilled his part in that, that’s why he took him home. He felt no pain when it occurred, which made me feel a lot better, and even if Zakary had been sitting right beside me talking to me at that time on Wednesday, he would have still gone because it was time for him to go,” Rollins said. “I do have a little bit of comfort in that, but we were not ready.”
