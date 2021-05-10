The Doss After Dark series is returning the last two weeks of May and the first two weeks in June with a study of Between the Wars: A World of Change. The one-hour classes begin at 5:30 p.m. each of the four evenings.
The classes will feature the ending of World War I and end with the beginning of World War II. This is a period of great change in the world with special emphasis on how it affected the locals and all of Texas.
Changes were happening in almost every phase of life from inventions to lifestyles during the first 50 years of the twentieth century.
Classes will be taught by Jon Vandagriff, who is a retired daily newspaper editor and college history professor emeritus. Vandagriff is the author of three Parker County histories: “The Democrat Years: A Growing Process”; “The Story of Parker County Texas 1852 to 1956”; and “Weatherford College First 150 Years.”
Vandagriff taught 34 years in Parker and Tarrant counties. The last 31 years were at Tarrant County College. He was one of the first instructors in the WISD Continuing Education program and has been a part of the Doss After Dark program for quite a few years.
“Almost everything imaginable was changing following the turn of the century. Inventions in communications, transportation and entertainment set the world on end,” he said. “Military activity and politics also filled the first half of the new century.”
Disease and depression played an important part in the everyday lives of Texans and the World. The strength and fortitude carried the people through times that could have been even more disastrous. Instead, they were able to weather the storms of the times and persevere.
Registration for the class can be done online or at the Doss Center. Proceeds from the class and instructor go to helping summer programs at the Doss. For more information, visit dosscenter.org.
