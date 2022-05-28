WEATHERFORD — The next phase of downtown revitalization in the northwest quadrant of Weatherford is set to begin this summer.
Part of the plans include changing the direction of traffic — Dallas and York avenues will be converted to one-way — to simplify traffic and improve pedestrian safety, Weatherford Director of Capital Projects Chad Marbut told city council members Tuesday. That will also free up space to make way for 75 percent more parking in that area.
Marbut said they plan to do the construction in phases — for example, working on and completing the northern half of Dallas Avenue, then moving on to the second portion before flipping over to the other side.
“We’re now wrapping up engineering,” he said, “and construction on going underground with utilities will start after the Peach Festival.”
That will be followed with roadway improvements followed by streetscaping, with more lighted poles, landscaping and removable bollards to temporarily close down streets during events.
“This is going to be a little messy and a little dusty for awhile, but what this does for York Street and that area will completely change the number of people and help those businesses be stronger than ever,” Mayor Paul Paschall said.
Marbut said they have had meetings with those business owners in recent weeks, along with Downtown Weatherford Inc., to communicate the project details.
Council Tuesday also recognized the first graduating class of the Weatherford College vet tech program.
Director of Municipal and Community Services Dustin Deel said the college showed interest during the Weatherford Parker County Animal Shelter’s Giving Second Chances campaign in starting a new associate program. It was also the same time that the shelter was looking at building a new medical center.
“We know that partnering together, we can do so much more,” he said.
The two entities entered a partnership, during which Weatherford College students got to receive hands-on training and their associate’s degree in becoming veterinary technicians.
“When the [American Veterinary Medical Association] committee came to inspect and we became accredited, one of the major strengths they cited was the partnership with the city,” Program Director Kathryn Garofalo said. “They were also extremely impressed with the facility.”
It is the first program of its kind in the state.
Recognition was also given to Katherine Lammers, owner of the Swim Lesson People, for continuing the Loaner Lifejacket Station at Cartwright Park’s Sunshine Lake. In its fourth year, the program, with a partnership between Lammers, Cook Childrens, Safe Kids and Weatherford Parks and Rec, usually puts about 20 lifejackets out at the station for anyone to use and return.
The city Tuesday also approved a final plat and rezoning amendment at the intersection of B.B. Fielder and South Main for construction of a new Chick-fil-A.
