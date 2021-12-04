DPS graduates three new K-9 teams

Mineral Wells is one of three locations that will be getting a K-9 team after the recent Texas Department of Public Safety graduation.
DPS graduated three new K-9 teams from a nine-week training program on Nov. 12. These K-9 teams will join more than 50 DPS Canine Detection Teams across Texas within DPS’ Texas Highway Patrol Division.
“Our K-9 units play an integral role in interdicting criminals and detecting narcotics on the streets, and I’m proud to welcome these three new handlers and K-9s to the roster,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “After completing the necessary training, these K-9 teams are ready to take on their next assignment in protecting and serving the state of Texas.”
Two of the dogs were donated from Lackland Air Force Base, and one was donated by a non-profit organization. The breeds include a German shepherd, a German shorthaired pointer and a Labrador retriever.
Two of the newly trained K-9s will be used for explosives detection and one for narcotics detection. K-9 Fetha and K-9 Nasha will be stationed at the Capitol, while K-9 Frank will be stationed at Mineral Wells.
In 2020, DPS K-9 teams assisted in the seizure of around 5,342 pounds of marijuana, 343 pounds of cocaine, 38 pounds of heroin, 817 pounds of methamphetamine, 36 pounds of hashish and $4.2 million in cash.
