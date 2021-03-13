Weatherford, TX (76086)

Today

Windy with scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 53F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

