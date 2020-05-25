MINERAL WELLS — Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers investigated two fatal crashes early Sunday morning resulting in the deaths of a 22-year-old Santo man and 45-year-old Mineral Wells man.
The first crash occurred at approximately 3:10 a.m. on U.S. Highway 281 about two miles south of Mineral Wells.
Preliminary investigation indicates a 2012 Dodge Ram pickup was traveling north on US 281, according to DPS Sgt. Richard Hunter. The Dodge crossed the southbound lane of travel and left the roadway, striking a tree.
The driver, Daniel G. Armstrong, 22, was killed. Two passengers, Tristan Edwards and Caleb Bubenik, both 22 years old, received undisclosed injuries and were transported to Palo Pinto General Hospital. All occupants reside in Santo.
The second crash occurred on U.S. 180 about 11 miles west of Palo Pinto. It was discovered at approximately 6:30 a.m. Preliminary investigation indicates a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup was traveling west on U.S. 180, Hunter said. The Dodge left the right side of the road, struck several trees and rolled onto its top coming to rest.
The driver, Jimmy C. Adams, 45, of Mineral Wells, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
