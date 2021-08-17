MINERAL WELLS — The Texas Department of Public Safety wants to remind drivers to be cautious and stay alert while driving. In Parker and Palo Pinto counties, schools are starting to open, road construction is occurring in many areas, and the demands on a motorist are ever increasing. In an effort to help motorists stay safe and maintain their focus on the task at hand of driving, DPS offers the following tips:
• Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.
• Slow down, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction & school zones.
• Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices, especially in construction zones. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. If you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road.
• Move over or slow down for police, fire, EMS, TxDOT vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped on the side of the road.
• Watch for children traveling to and from schools, and be extra vigilant.
• Always obey speed limits and traffic laws especially in school zones.
• Reduce speed when you spot a school bus and know children may unexpectedly step into the roadway without checking for oncoming traffic.
• Give students extra room, and don’t assume they are paying attention to traffic. Students are frequently on their mobile devices or listening to electronic devices and may not be paying attention to their surroundings.
• Know your school bus laws. According to Texas law if a bus has alternating flashing red signals visible from the front or rear, drivers MUST stop before reaching the bus. Drivers can only proceed if the flashing lights are no longer activated, the driver signals you to proceed or the bus has resumed driving. Approaching drivers do NOT have to stop for a school bus that is operating a visual signal if the road is separated by a physical barrier or intervening space. If a highway is only divided by a left-turn lane, it is not considered divided and drivers must stop for school buses.
