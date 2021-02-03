After a vehicle crash resulted in significant damage to a historic building in downtown Weatherford last week, an arrest has been made.
The Weatherford Police Department obtained a warrant for Travis Dean Salazar, 22, of Burleson, arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He was booked into the Parker County Jail on a combined bond of $15,000 Wednesday.
On Jan. 29, Salazar crashed a white Chrysler 300 into the building at 101 S. Main St., which houses attorney Gary F. Westenhover’s private law firm as well as Vida Law Firm.
Westenhover’s law firm has occupied the building since 1983 and said they have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from city officials and the community.
“This building has a lot of history and family memories. We are still in the process of evaluating the nature and extent of the damage,” he said. “We were able to salvage a lot of the exterior facade. Although I do not have a timeframe for the work to be done, I am optimistic that the building can be restored to its former glory.”
He added that they hope to continue to occupy the undamaged portion of the building while repairs are underway and are planning to reopen for business next week.
The Weatherford Police Department was dispatched to the scene of the accident at about 3:15 a.m. Jan. 29.
"The nose of the vehicle was partially in the building and a lot of the debris had collapsed on top of the car," WPD Sgt. Jason Hayes said the day of the wreck.
As of Wednesday, WPD was still waiting blood results drawn from Salazar, but investigators felt they had enough probable cause based off on-scene observations by responding officers and the smell of alcohol on and about his person, WPD Sgt. John Rudolph said. Additionally, officers had dealt with the subject on an unrelated incident a short time before the crash, and Salazar was extremely intoxicated at that time, Rudolph said.
According to WPD reports, investigators believe Salazar was traveling westbound in the 100 block of Fort Worth Highway then went the wrong way around the east side of the Weatherford square and traveled south in the northbound South Main Street lanes and possibly struck the curb to the median, which changed the direction of the vehicle to where it traveled into the building.
“The crash destroyed at least four vertical support columns along the front of the building, causing a chain reaction in which we lost the horizontal support across virtually the entire front of the north wall,” Westenhover said. “Most of the surface material fell from the second story onto the sidewalk and street. It was truly a freak accident, as the building is one of the most structurally sound on the square and remains in excellent conditions, even after 135 years of operation.”
There were no other injuries resulting from the crash and no one was working inside the building at the time.
Westenhover said the building was originally constructed sometime around 1886, citing a monument on the top of the building that can be seen in vintage photographs that has since been replaced. He added that a fire in 1911 significantly damaged the building, which was then purchased and restored by a local contractor J.L. Hill.
In its early days, the building housed the largest and “best” dry goods store in Parker County and the upstairs was once home to Mary Martin’s dance studio, according to Westenhover.
Westenhover and his wife, Mary, purchased the building in 1994 and renovated the interior office space for the private law practice, inviting other local attorneys and professionals to occupy the building as well.
“We look forward to making sure this historical building is still intact for future generations to admire,” Westenhover said. “Despite this hardship, my law office remains open for business and I will continue to serve the people of Parker County to the best of my abilities in the days ahead.”
